Summer Movie and TV Bonanza: July 2023’s Must-See Releases

Now that summer is in full swing, while the gaming world is slowing down and taking a breather, the film and TV world is doing just about anything. There’s plenty to see in theaters this July, and whether it’s animation, action, horror, drama, or comedy, there’s something to see on the big screen. As for the TV fans out there, a ton of beloved shows are returning this month for follow-up seasons on many different streaming services.

But before we start exploring all the new movies and movies premiering this July, another quick clarification. We base our picks on the UK release calendar, so make sure to check your local cinemas and streaming services for exact listings and dates. With that said, let’s move on to the latest episode of Screen Time.

Insidious: The Red Door – July 7

Yes, the Insidious franchise is still alive. Ten years after Insidious 4, Insidious: The Red Door sees the Lambert family face a new set of horrors to overcome, creeping out of the woodwork not long after their eldest son Dalton started college. With Rose Byrne and Patrick Wilson returning to their respective roles, the horror film is even directed by the latter.

Elements – July 7

Depending on where you are, Pixar’s latest may already be in theaters, but if you’re from the UK or most of Europe, the animated film is coming this July. Centered around Ember and Wade, two beings made of fire and water respectively, Elemental is about accepting and exploring how much they differ from each other on a journey in common.

Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 – July 10

One of July’s biggest blockbusters, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One sees Tom Cruise return to Impossible Mission Force’s Ethan Hunt as he is tasked with tracking down an extremely dangerous species that has fallen into the wrong hands. arms. With tons of action and plenty of breathtaking and awe-inspiring stunts, the film will see fan-favorite characters return to save the world once again.

The Foundation – Season 2 [Apple TV+] – July 14th

When it came to adapting Isaac Asimov’s massive Foundation series, Apple knew it could stop at nothing and spent millions to start bringing this sprawling sci-fi story to life. Now, two years after the first season premiered, Foundation is picking up where it left off, seeing Lou Lobell, Jared Harris, Lee Pace, and a handful of other stars come back and reprise their respective roles.

Barbie – July 21

For some, July 21 is the biggest day on the movie calendar. Why? Because not one, but two major films are making their debuts. One is the much-anticipated adaptation of Mattel’s famed doll brand Barbie, which comes from Greta Gerwig and stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Reynolds as the titular Barbie.. …and Ken. Seeing the couple leave Barbie Land for the real world, the movie sees the two start to face all kinds of crazy hijinks and situations.

Oppenheimer – July 21

After Barbie, the other major movie coming out on July 21 is Christopher Nolan’s next epic, Oppenheimer. This dramatic biopic explores the life of legendary physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who was at the helm of the Manhattan Project and worked to build the world‘s first nuclear bomb. With Cillian Murphy as Oppenheimer and a cast of Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Gary Oldman, and more A-list talent, this movie is shaping up to be a must-see movie of awards season.

The Witcher – Season 3 Volume 2 [Netflix] – July 27th

After releasing the first volume of season 3 in late June, The Witcher will wrap up its third appearance at the end of the month, seeing the fantasy adaptation continue with the Time of Contempt book and seeing Henry Cavill wrap up his stint as the iconic White Wolf. Age, Geralt of Rivia. Expect clashes with wizards and plenty of monster slaying when this batch of episodes premieres on Netflix.

Good Omens – Season 2 [主要視頻] – July 28th

When Amazon approved a second season of Good Omens, it seemed like a rather odd decision, especially considering that the first novel to complete the adaptation was written by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett. But anyway, after four years of waiting, David Tennant’s Crowley and Michael Sheen’s Azrafal, now exiled from hell and heaven respectively, landed on the After the latter’s doorstep, they returned.

We have it, another month of books. With plenty of TV and movie releases throughout July, be sure to keep an eye on your local Gamereactor area to see what else streamers like Netflix have in store for fans. Otherwise, be sure to check back in a month to see what August 2023 has in store for moviegoers and TV fans alike.

