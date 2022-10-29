Halloween is coming, and the survival horror adventure game “Saturnalia” developed by Santa Ragione is officially launched, and the PC version is available for free on the Epic Games Store for a limited time.

According to Santa Ragione, Saturnalia is inspired by the Sardinian kingdom in Italy. Players will use four different characters and use their unique abilities to experience a story closely linked to the tradition of ghosts in an ancient village The plot, will find a way to uncover the secrets that haunt the village, and finally find a way to escape from here.

The research and development team said that the village itself is a well-designed labyrinth with no repeated routes. Players must explore with almost no guidance and solve the mystery of the game. The only weapon the player has is a box of matches. Manage the number of matches well to assist with lighting and solving puzzles.



Santa Ragione pointed out that after a long journey of five years in development, the game finally allows players to play this work, and they are very excited. They try new mechanics with this game and tell a story that they hope to surprise players. The hope is that players can experience an unforgettable Halloween and leave a lasting impression in their minds.

PC/PS4/PS5/Xbox Series X|S/Nintendo Switch “Saturnalia” is officially launched today, and it will be available for free collection on the Epic Games Store from now until 11:00 p.m. on November 3rd, and it can be saved permanently after collection.

