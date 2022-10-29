“Sleep is the brother of death” is a simple syntactic construct that appeared among the first translation exercises in my first year high school Greek grammar textbook. It is a phrase that has stuck in my head, I remember it when in my slips I replace “sleep” with “die” or when I remain paralyzed in bed for fear of falling asleep.

It is almost certain that the etiology of my strange disorder is of traumatic origin, because I began to suffer from it shortly after my mother died, around the age of eight.

In my case it is not about insomnia: I would have no difficulty in falling asleep if it weren't for the adrenaline rush that I feel at the exact moment I fall from dozing to sleep. My mother died at night in a hospital room after a long illness. My father told me the next morning that she had passed away at night and I thought she had disappeared into thin air while I was sleeping.

For example, some “hypnagogic phenomena (ie dreams during falling asleep) are dream interpretations of the release of muscle tension, and the peripheral control of the antigravity muscles that occurs with falling asleep,” continues Colombo. In practice, when we seem to “fall” just before falling asleep, it is our cerebral cortex that is activated, alerted by the brainstem that detects an involuntary movement of the body. “The mind, which in the meantime was already elsewhere, lost in the streams of hypnagogic thoughts and disconnected from the body, reacts to these signals of alertness and loss of posture, and interprets everything coherently as a fall into the void.”

“There are those who glide smoothly and quickly through the stages [dell’addormentamento]not remembering anything, and there are those who instead go back and forth, bringing subconscious material and altered perceptions back to the surface, “Michele Colombo, researcher at the Department of Biomedical Sciences of the University of Milan, explains to VICE via email. deals with quantitative analysis of brain waves (EEG) in the field of altered states of consciousness.

Since then, clinophobia occurs cyclically, triggered by anxiety or depressive phases. There are intervals that last months or even years, but sooner or later I know that in semi-sleep I will feel dragged into a fall in which what I am and have been is destined to disintegrate and I will try with all my strength to cling to the glimmer of conscience. that resists body fatigue: a “no!” that comes out of the throat like a retching or a deep breath before the apnea, the arms that extend forward to remove the unconscious state that falls on me.

In my case, it is precisely this downward fall in which I empty myself from sleep or prepare to be filled with it that terrifies me and pinches me to the desperate fear of dying.

After years of verbal and drug therapy, I am convinced that there is something eternal and unbreakable in that terror, that I will find it intact and triumphant when I have to close my eyes for the last time. The idea that my last thought will be drenched in fear breaks me even deeper than the thought of not being there forever and for no one within a couple of generations, if I’m lucky enough. It is as if the meaning of my whole life were far from me, locked up in the last moment that awaits me, in a plea for help condemned to receive no audible response.