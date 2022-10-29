Sixty years ago, 1962. Milan are reigning Italian champions. Shirts with small red and black stripes, a scudettone on the chest. There is much talk of Bruno Mora, who arrived from Juventus in exchange for Sandro Salvadore, and of José João Altafini, who scored five goals against Us Luxembourg at the San Siro in the Champions Cup. A spectacular start, as predicted. Then, suddenly, all attention is focused on the new Brazilian José Germano de Sales.