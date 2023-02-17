On his Instagram profile Demi Moore, the ex wife of Bruce Willis, did he know Thursday that the US actor’s health conditions degenerated into frontotemporal dementia, a term that indicates a group of brain disorders that mainly affect certain areas of the brain, with consequences on the articulation of language, personality and behavior. Last March, Willis’s family announced that the actor had been forced to retire from acting because he suffered from aphasia, a speech disorder that impairs his communication skills.

The severity of Willis’ condition or the cause of the aphasia had not been disclosed at the time. Moore wrote on Thursday: “Communication difficulties are just one symptom of the illness Bruce faces. While it’s painful, it’s a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.” Bruce Willis is 67 years old and in the last year alone he had starred in eleven films.