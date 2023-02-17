Home Health US actor Bruce Willis has frontotemporal dementia, his ex-wife Demi Moore has said
Health

US actor Bruce Willis has frontotemporal dementia, his ex-wife Demi Moore has said

by admin
US actor Bruce Willis has frontotemporal dementia, his ex-wife Demi Moore has said

On his Instagram profile Demi Moore, the ex wife of Bruce Willis, did he know Thursday that the US actor’s health conditions degenerated into frontotemporal dementia, a term that indicates a group of brain disorders that mainly affect certain areas of the brain, with consequences on the articulation of language, personality and behavior. Last March, Willis’s family announced that the actor had been forced to retire from acting because he suffered from aphasia, a speech disorder that impairs his communication skills.

The severity of Willis’ condition or the cause of the aphasia had not been disclosed at the time. Moore wrote on Thursday: “Communication difficulties are just one symptom of the illness Bruce faces. While it’s painful, it’s a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.” Bruce Willis is 67 years old and in the last year alone he had starred in eleven films.

See also  Tumors, a 'Kit' from Gemini to monitor patients at home - Medicine

You may also like

Longevity: the secret is also in the genes...

Atp Rotterdam 500 – Sinner-Tsitsipas in the round...

The Medicine Center Group acquires Santa Chiara di...

«I don’t apologize to China for the shooting...

Lung cancer, after surgery patients discharged earlier and...

Scoreboards Juventus-Nantes 1-1: Paredes slow (5), Harry Potter...

Record win at SuperEnalotto. Centered the sextuplet

Avian flu, new global pandemic risk. The WHO...

2 children treated with Zolgensma, the first anti-SMA...

“Immobile’s goal? Scheme from Serie D”. Then the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy