The global Influencer Marketing industry showed excellent results during 2022, reaching US$16.4 billion, growing 19% vs. 2021.

In the case of Colombia, the estimated investment was 20 million dollars, which represents a growth of 35% vs. 2021 and 2% of the total investment in advertising, a figure that shows a great opportunity to continue growing.

This growth is taking place at great speeds, because advertisers have proven its effectiveness, in fact, 75% of people who work in marketing think that influencer marketing is effective, and according to the Influencer Marketing Hub, for every US$1 that brands spend on influencers, they get an ROI of US$5.78.

According to Natalia Serna, CEO of Goldfish – the leading influencer marketing agency in Colombia, 2023 will be a key year for the industry, which will be marked by innovation, which is why she highlights the 5 influencer marketing trends that will impact this anus:

– Data Driven Influencer Marketing: With the sophistication of the industry, data analysis becomes essential for the selection of those influencers related to the brand and with the best results.

In this way, it is possible to define the KPIs to evaluate and analyze the results once the campaign has been executed. All this based on generating return on investment for customers.

– Enter the metaverse through Influencers: Influencers are the ideal channel to communicate the experiences of brands in the metaverse and drive traffic to these new worlds.

This is how influencers can collaborate with brands to create fully immersive virtual reality and augmented reality experiences in the metaverse.

This will bring a level of content creativity to brands that knows no bounds, and will help them unlock new levels of connection with their consumers.

– Video, the king of formats: Consumers seek micro-entertainment and distraction for a few minutes throughout the day, which is why short videos have become the mainstay of influencer marketing, thanks to which platforms such as TikTok lead social networks.

This format helps to convey the messages in an easier way and generates much more interaction than other formats.

– Live shopping: en vivo is more cool: It is the strategy in which brands create live broadcasts to show their products and include influencers to take advantage of their audiences and build consumer trust.

According to McKinsey, by 2026, between 10 and 20% of all e-commerce will be through Live Shopping, since the conversion rate can be up to 10X higher than other e-commerce formats.

– Amplify the best content from your influencers: By advertising the best contents of the influencers, the reach of the publications is increased at a very low cost.

In fact, when amplification is done from the influencer’s profile, we see reductions in CPM of up to 35%, which increases the ROI of the campaign.

Finally, as stated by Natalia Serna, Influencer Marketing is not going anywhere; quite the contrary, it will continue to grow.

While there are more influencers, more consumption of content on social networks and therefore greater investment from advertisers, it is important to take these Influencer Marketing trends into account, to focus your efforts, stand out from your competition and receive a greater return on your investment.

Comments