SwapSolar technology and 3-in-1 fridge • Techzilla

From 9 to 12 January, CES 2024 returns to Las Vegas, the global stage for new technologies and BLUETTI will be the protagonist at the stand North Hall 9645presenting its latest creations in the off-grid energy sector.

In fact, Bluetti will bring the technology to CES SwapSolar con la power station AC180T and the revolutionary MultiCooler portable fridge.

The AC180T is designed for car, camper or camping adventures, offering a modular and innovative design with two independent batteries 716.8 Wh each they can work together inside the AC180T or be used separately to enhance the MultiCooler. With an output power of 1,200 W and a recharge to 80% in just 45 minutes, both batteries are equipped with an input for 500W solar panel.

Il MultiCoolerwhich will be previewed at CES, is a 3 in 1 product that refrigerates, freezes and produces ice, offering a capacity of 40 liters for the fridge and 9 for the freezer therefore going to revolutionize the way of preparing outdoor food.

The innovative ice production adds a unique touch to the product, allowing you to obtain frozen cubes in a few moments. With charging via wall socket, car socket, solar panels or the AC180T battery, the MultiCooler ensures at least 6 days of perfect refrigeration with just two charged internal batteries.

The official launch of AC180T and MultiCooler is scheduled for January 31, 2024with a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo which begins on January 9thin conjunction with CES.

AC240: Water and Dust Resistant Off-grid Adventures

Another surprise from BLUETTI is the AC240, a external power plant designed to withstand the most extreme conditions. With 2,400 W of power and one battery LFP of 1,536 Wh, the AC240 is ideal for powering devices such as refrigerators, air conditioners, microwaves and more.

In fact, charging takes only 70 minutes with a wall socket or 2 hours via 1,200W solar panel. The IP65 rating makes it perfect for beach, desert, field work, boating, off-road, sport fishing and more. The expansion battery B210 adds an additional 2,150 Wh of power, bringing the total capacity up to 10 kWh, making the AC240 a reliable home backup in the event of a blackout.

You can find further information on Bluetti products on the official website.

