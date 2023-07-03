TAG Heuer Introduces the Latest Monaco Collection: The Colorful Monaco Chronograph Skeletonized Chronograph

TAG Heuer Unveils Colorful Monaco Skeleton Chronograph Collection to Celebrate 80th Monaco Grand Prix

Swiss professional watchmaker TAG Heuer has introduced the latest addition to its iconic Monaco collection – the TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph skeletonized chronograph. The launch of this collection coincides with the commemoration of the 80th Monaco Grand Prix and their partnership with the prestigious event. The Monaco series showcases a skeleton dial design for the first time, and the new line features three unique watches inspired by different sources.

The TAG Heuer Monaco has a rich history, being the world‘s first square waterproof watch introduced in 1969. Its bold square case design and innovative chronograph functions made it stand out in the market, gaining popularity among racing enthusiasts and watch collectors. The iconic watch has graced the wrists of racing icons like Jo Siffert, Jochen Rindt, and Steve McQueen, the brand’s loyal friend. McQueen famously wore a TAG Heuer Monaco watch in the 1971 film “Le Mans,” cementing its status as a style symbol.

The new TAG Heuer Monaco Skeleton Chronograph collection includes three distinct models: the Classic Blue, Racing Red, and Turquoise Turquoise. Each watch pays homage to the brand’s racing heritage and possesses a unique story. The Classic Blue model draws inspiration from the blue face of the original 1969 TAG Heuer Monaco watch, featuring blue and red surfaces, a blue column wheel, and rotor engraving. The Racing Red model celebrates the racing DNA of the Monaco watch, displaying black and silver elements with red engravings on the column wheel and rotor. The Turquoise Turquoise version offers a refreshing interpretation of the Monaco design, with captivating turquoise color reminiscent of the Monaco coastline and prominent red accents on the surface.

Equipped with the in-house Heuer 02 movement, the new Monaco Skeleton Chronograph watches offer a harmonious contrast to the movement of the original TAG Heuer Monaco watch from the 1970s. The self-winding chronograph movement, with a traditional column wheel mechanism, provides an 80-hour power reserve, setting a new standard in the watch industry. The movement’s exquisite decoration, highlighted by the engraved rotor, can be admired through the sapphire crystal case back.

The new Monaco Skeleton Chronograph flaunts a sandblasted grade 2 titanium case, adding a technical and robust touch to the design. Titanium, known for its strength, lightness, and corrosion resistance, has become a signature element for the brand. The curved hour markers and hands feature Super-LumiNova® luminous coating, giving the watches an avant-garde and futuristic look. The date window is also coated with luminous material for enhanced visibility in low-light conditions.

TAG Heuer has paid attention to every detail of the latest Monaco Skeleton Chronograph watches, including the innovative dual-material strap made of rubber and leather for ultimate comfort and style. The black and blue straps further enhance the racing charm of the timepieces.

The introduction of the TAG Heuer Monaco Skeleton Chronograph collection represents the brand’s commitment to innovation and design. These watches offer a fresh interpretation of the iconic Monaco design, blending modernity and avant-garde style. TAG Heuer aims to captivate watch enthusiasts and younger generations with their cutting-edge timepieces, capturing the imagination through simplicity and sophistication.

This collection further solidifies the TAG Heuer Monaco watch’s status as one of the brand’s most iconic and recognizable timepieces. With its rich history and connection to motorsports, the Monaco watch remains a beloved and timeless symbol.

