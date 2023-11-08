TD SYNNEX – Cisco, new strategy in the SME market

Accelerate the digitalization of Italian small and medium-sized businesses while investing in environmental sustainability. This is the warning that distinguishes the renewed strategic collaboration signed in Italy by TD SYNNEXa leading global solution aggregator and distributor for the IT ecosystem, and Ciscostrategic technological partner.

The agreement provides first of all that the two companies undertake to direct investments to the market Small and Medium Businessto make skills and solutions available in the digital transformation of Italian companies, but also of the business partners who support them in this journey.

Another important objective concerns the need to increase synergy between the commercial organizations of the two companies maximize the strength of initiatives international on the Italian market. Last, but not least, the pillar that hinges on environmental sustainability, an increasingly key element of the market proposal of both Cisco and TD SYNNEX.

Support Italian SMEs in digital and sustainable transformation

SMEs represent an essential segment of our country’s economic fabric, but they often face significant challenges in adopting the latest technologies that profoundly undermine their chances of remaining competitive in a constantly evolving IT landscape. TD SYNNEX and Cisco intend to fill this gap by offering cutting-edge IT solutions e specialized skills to guide small and medium-sized Italian businesses towards sustainable production and consumption models based on circular economy principles.

How to make business sustainable: roadmap, tools, regulations

Corporate Social Responsability

The transition towards a sustainability-oriented business model is not just a trend, but a necessity to address global challenges such as climate change and resource scarcity. For this reason, the two companies are committed to promote low environmental impactthe improvement of consumption and the ecological disposal of equipment, thus promoting sustainable development and at the same time, economic growth and innovation. In partnership with Cisco, TD SYNNEX is committed to becoming a catalyst for this transformation in the SMB market.

“Italian small and medium-sized businesses increasingly need technology and advanced services to remain competitive in a global market. CISCO and TD SYNNEX, together with the IT operator community, want to seize this business opportunity. With TD SYNNEX we have formed a team of specialists, launched a sustainability program, released financial services and marketing actions for the SMB market,” he said Giorgio CampatelliPartner Organization Leader in Cisco.

Marco Ferrari Acciajoli joins TD SYNNEX as Cisco Business Unit Manager

In a time of significant business change and growth, TD SYNNEX welcomes Marco Ferrari Acciajolias new Cisco Business Unit Manager. Marco, with his extensive experience within the Cisco ecosystem, began his career in this sector, later holding positions of responsibility in channel and distribution management. His appointment represents a significant step in the company’s growth and strengthens the bond with the historic partner Ciscobrings greater culture, depth of relationships and valuable support for the personal and professional growth of all team members at TD SYNNEX.

“With the arrival of Marco Ferrari Acciajoli as Cisco Business Unit Manager and the announcement of our new CISCO strategy in the SMB market, we strengthen our leading position in the IT sector by committing to providing cutting-edge solutions in supporting the change towards a more sustainable business model,” he underlined Vincenzo BocchiDirector Advanced Solutions in TD SYNNEX.

“TD SYNNEX thus continues its commitment to position itself at the center of the IT ecosystem for the SMB market. A commitment also expressed by the Technology Community, a single company team of specialists with a focus on solutions and services. Thanks to four technological practices, Hybrid Cloud, Data & Application, Security and Networking & Communication, we accompany our partners in the adoption of technological solutions, providing support and enablement for vertical markets”, he added Alberto DegradiTechnical Community Manager in TD SYNNEX.