Olymp – Olymp – Album Review

Origin: Augsburg / Germany

Release: 13.10.2023

Label: self-released

Duration: 38:48

Genre: Heavy / Speed Metal

Already with the first notes of Olympus a metalhead’s heart will immediately warm up. On their debut, the quartet from Augsburg plays down one old-style track after the other. After a 4-track EP in 2019, the South Germans are now bringing us eight classic heavy metal numbers. As you can see from the title, the content is based on the legendary Greek mythology.

The classic lecture is surrounded by a suitable production and an almost iconic cover. Every song on the album is quoted with a picture and the Augsburgers’ favorite beer also made it to a corner, well guarded by Cerberus.

In this respect it is Olympus a welcome trip back to the glorious 1980s without copying any role models. Of course you can hear influences from many bands of the New Wave of British Heavy Metal. But what Olympus What distinguishes it is the relaxedness that is easy to play with fun and without the liver.

Fireworks from guitars

The start of the album brings us the acoustically mystical way Hades closer. After the hellhound howls, everyone shakes Olympus It’s a great riff and opens up almost perfectly for headbanging. The frontman’s vocals sound powerful and throaty Sebastian Butschi Tölle. Everything is interspersed with appropriately placed breaks and has plenty of space for extensive guitar work.

The four don’t take a step back as they gallop forward Death And Glory. Memories of Teutonic brilliant achievements in their heyday are awakened. The whole album remains at this high level. At Icarusthat you HERE If you can listen to it, the boys are playing their fingers sore. Anyone who thought that more guitars wouldn’t fit into a song will be happy Hero disabused. After an invasion with a lot of pathos, the song really gets going. While the frontman sings in staccato, the dueling guitars set off one firework display after the next. What acoustic ear food!

A mature tribute to the 1980s with heart

The album manages without any slack. It’s driving and almost grooving City Of Gods forward. The following Pandora sounds dark, but is still nothing compared to the atmospheric Fire And Fury. This song was already on the first EP Olympus can be heard and now sounds even more mature. The menacing riffs bring darkness and in the middle part the song has a fantastic break, which is crowned by great guitar work. Finally there is with Metal Priest a short and classic metal song. A final point under a round album.

Conclusion

Olympus live out their love for heavy metal from the 1980s on their debut. They don’t care what is expected of them, all that matters is their own dedication. This album is a must for all old-style metalheads. 8 / 10



Line Up

Sebastian Butchi Tölle – vocals, guitar

Armin Feigl – guitar

André Möbius – bass, background vocals

Dominik Rankl – drums

Tracklist

01. Hades

02. Death And Glory

03. Icarus

04. Hero

05. City Of Gods

06. Pandora

07. Fire And Fury

08. Metal Priest

