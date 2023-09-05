TD Synnex leads European partners towards sustainability with Cisco

TD Synnex is now able to offer localized support to partners, in all European markets where it operates, to help them obtain the Cisco Specialization in Environmental Sustainability which allows for accelerate circular IT practices giving access, for example, to the incentive Cisco Takebackwhich allows you to return your used hardware free of charge for remanufacturing, recycling, or safe disposal, to the program Refresh to purchase fully certified refurbished Cisco equipment, e Green Pay, a circular IT payment solution to take advantage of sustainable technology from Cisco. As well as on their path to Cisco Select Partner status.

Sam Paris, Vice President, Security & Networking and Cisco lead for Europe at TD Synnex, said: “It is great news for partners around the world who want to accelerate their sustainable IT practices and provides a transparent, use and highly credible for technology recycling and circular economy initiatives. Which TD Synnex intends to incorporate into its product lifecycle management strategy and work with stakeholders to minimize waste through repair, refurbishment and recycling.”

With Cisco for the benefit of partners in Europe

To achieve the Cisco Environmental Sustainability Specialization, all TD Synnex country offices in Europe have passed two Cisco exams: the 700-240 (Sustainability Overview) + the 700-245 (Sustainability Practice Building). The company’s national offices have also signed up to the Cisco appeal to meet their commitments to sustainable IT and appointed Cisco sustainability ambassadors to support local execution.

Additionally, TD Synnex has invested in a regional manager to whom he entrusted the task of leading the sustainability strategy for the Cisco business unit. It is currently launching a Fast-track sustainability bootcamp for partnersto expedite the completion of the learning elements of the Environmental Sustainability Specialization.

Vincent Bocchi, Director Advanced Solutions at TD Synnex Italy stated that “The specialization obtained with Cisco is another concrete element of our commitment to the environment which aims to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045, in line with our commitment to the Science Based Target Initiative (SBTI). These are the principles of the circular economy which it is essential to implement as soon as possible in the management of the life cycle of products, and which we are increasingly trying to make available to our ecosystem of Partners and Resellers”.

TD Synnex’s commitment to sustainability

Earlier this year, TD Synnex introduced the Corporate Citizenship Report, which outlines the company’s progress on its strategic ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) initiatives. And now is committed to side by side partners with online training certifications on the principles of sustainability and the circular economy as much as with technology upgrade services and the life cycle of sustainable devices per i partner in Europa.

“Making Information Technology – comments Bocchi – can no longer just be about shipping and installing products, the entire value chain must invest resources and skills for a production and consumption model that involves sharing, lending, reusing, repairing, reconditioning and recycling existing materials and products for as long as possible. And TD Synnex and Cisco together can help Italian companies transform themselves in this direction”.