There is news that SONY PS5 will have a big facelift next year, and the thin and light version may not be called "Slim"

There is news that SONY PS5 will have a big facelift next year, and the thin and light version may not be called "Slim"

Since the launch of SONY PlayStation 5, there have been many voices expressing a desire for a lighter and thinner version. According to the latest news, there will be a redesigned thin and light version next year, but it may not be named “Slim”.

It is reported that the new version of PS5 next year is expected to redesign the appearance, or abandon the current streamline design. The current PS5 is bulky mainly because the CPU, RAM and SSD controllers take up a lot of space. The PS5 received a small upgrade earlier this year, but nothing has changed in the thickness of the case.

SONY’s main reason for designing the Slim PS5 is to reduce size and weight, thereby reducing production costs and shipping costs.

In addition to reducing the size and weight of the exterior, SONY is also preparing to reduce the voltage and reduce the operating temperature; on the other hand, it is also studying how to make the PS5 do not need bracket support when laying flat.

