This Chinese cell phone has a better camera than the iPhone 15 and is cheaper than Samsung’s S23 Ultra

The new HONOR Magic 5 Pro is the Chinese phone that has a better camera than Apple and as much power as a Samsung brand device. The HONOR Magic 5 Pro is the most powerful Chinese smartphone, with a set of 50MP cameras, which surpasses the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Apple launched the iPhone 15 Pro Max, set to revolutionize the technological market, while Samsung is preparing to release its most recent model, the Galaxy S24 Ultra. However, these two technology giants will now face new competition from the HONOR Magic 5 Pro, a powerful smartphone that has been considered one of the best in terms of camera quality for 2023.

While HONOR was initially a Huawei brand, it has since become independent and is now focused on designing the most powerful smartphones. The HONOR Magic 5 Pro has a 6.81” OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor with 12GB of RAM, 512GB of UFS 4.0 memory, and a 5100mAh battery with 66W fast charging. It also boasts a powerful set of cameras, with a 12MP front camera, a 50MP main lens, and a 50MP Ultra Wide Angle lens, among others.

The HONOR Magic 5 Pro offers a high-end configuration at a more affordable price compared to its competitors. The device costs 4,000 soles in Peru, significantly cheaper than the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The HONOR Magic 5 Pro is a new contender in the smartphone market, offering cutting-edge features and powerful performance. With its advanced camera system and high-performance specifications, it aims to compete with well-established brands and provide consumers with an alternative option in the high-end smartphone category.