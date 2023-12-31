The Incredible Health Benefits of Kukicha Tea: A Calcium Powerhouse

The tea with three times more calcium than milk that you should start consuming to strengthen your bones and your health

Los test have become one of the most popular alternatives for health and fitness care. Its great variety allows us to choose those options that best fit what we are looking to achieve.

In recent times it has become popular a type of tea that has endless properties and that has three times more calcium than milk. We’re talking about kukicha tea, made primarily from the stems and twigs of green tea rather than the leaves. This fact means that it is a drink with a unique nutritional profile and a low amount of theine, which means that it can even be drunk no problem before going to sleep without affecting sleep.

What stands out most about this drink is its high calcium content, significantly surpassing milk, since it has 440 mg per 100 grams compared to 125 mg of milk. In addition, it is rich in antioxidants, such as vitamins C and E, as well as flavonoids that help combat cellular aging, in addition to containing B vitamins and minerals such as selenium, zinc, copper, fluorine or manganese, thus contributing to strengthening the immune system. Contributes to lowering cholesterol and can help reduce anxiety and depression.

Include kukicha tea in your daily diet as well. It is recommended to facilitate digestion after heavy meals. Nor should we forget its diuretic effect, which also benefits those who have a tendency to retain fluids.

To prepare it you just have to add two tablespoons of kukicha to the water before it boils, and then let it rest for about two minutes. It is important not to exceed this time, because in that case the drink could become bitter.

Once stems are removed, You can sweeten it with cinnamon, pepper or ginger, among others. What you have to keep in mind is that it is not recommended to add milk, since in that case the antioxidant properties of the tea would be reduced.

