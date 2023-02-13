news-txt”>

Fabio Capello intervenes on Rai Radio 1 on the contractual affair of Rafael Leao which is marking the last few weeks of negotiations at Milan. The former AC Milan coach has no doubts: “Leao remains a phenomenon, he can’t be left out. He’s essential, even if he’s obviously not the same as last year”. The reasons, according to Capello, are extra-calcistic. “At the moment, perhaps he too, like Zaniolo, is ill-advised. Because he has his mind on contracts and not on the pitch. We should give him some serenity, but putting him out doesn’t help him and makes him even sadder. There are very important economic problems with Sporting, which nobody wants to pay.”But in terms of football, he and Theo Hernandez are players who make the difference and who do something more than the others,” concludes Capello.