The Maduro dictatorship will maintain its military deployment in the Essequibo area until the withdrawal of the British ship HMS Trent

Venezuela will maintain its military deployment in the Essequibo area until the withdrawal of the British ship HMS Trent

The Nicolás Maduro regime warned in recent hours that it will maintain its military deployment in the Essequibo area until the British ship HMS Trent withdraws from the disputed waters.

“Venezuela can be sure that its Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB) is protecting national sovereignty and there, on the Atlantic coast, we will also be there until that imperialist British ship leaves the waters in dispute between Venezuela and Guyana” , said the Minister of Defense, Vladimir Padrino, and added that together with the Army he is “supervising the General Domingo Sifontes military action,” the name of this deployment of “defensive nature.”

“The FANB will continue to be deployed and alert” and will use “all naval, air, land and amphibious means” to confront any threat against the territorial integrity of its nation, he concluded.

In response to the British initiative, Maduro ordered the deployment of 5,682 combatants, 28 aircraft and 16 vessels, for an unknown duration and scope (Europa Press)

Days ago, the United Kingdom Ministry of Defense expressed solidarity with Guyana in the territorial dispute initiated by Maduro and ordered the mobilization of the ship HMS Trent to the waters in question, where it will carry out joint maneuvers with the local navy and seek to avoid an escalation of the tensions. In response to this support, which the Chavista regime considered a “provocative, unnecessary and unacceptable” action, the Miraflores Palace ordered the deployment of 5,682 combatants, 28 aircraft and 16 boats, among others, for an unknown duration and scope.

“Venezuela cannot sit idly by in the face of a threat,” said the president.

However, the president of Guyana, Irfaan Ali, assured that the arrival of the ship to his coasts “does not represent a threat to anyone”, denied having “plans to take offensive actions” against Caracas and said that joint activities in the sea ​​are part of “a series of routine maneuvers in the region.” On the contrary, he insisted on his commitment to maintaining “peaceful relations,” as agreed weeks ago in the meeting he held in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

“We are all in favor of peaceful and legal means to resolve border conflicts. Our region must continue to be a zone of peace,” he noted in an end-of-year speech in which he also maintained that “regional security is an increasingly important issue” since “we live in a world in which peace is at risk from end to end.”

Irfaan Ali assured that there is no concrete threat against Venezuela and stated that he remains committed to reaching a peaceful solution (EFE)

For its part, Brazil, one of the main mediators in the conflict, reiterated its concern about the recently announced “military demonstrations” and encouraged the parties to return to the path of dialogue to resolve differences.

Thus, in a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Government of Brasilia reminded both countries of its commitment to “not use force or the threat of use of force” as well as to “avoid incidents” or “unilateral measures.” that could lead to a worsening of the situation. “Military demonstrations of support for either party must be avoided so that the underlying dialogue process can produce results,” the note concludes.

