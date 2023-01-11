WASHINGTON. President Joe Biden has assured that he takes the issue of classified documents found in the private office used when he was vice president “very seriously”.

As soon as my lawyers found the documents “inside a box” that was “in a closet” they “immediately” notified the National Archives, Biden said in response to a reporter’s question.

“I don’t know what is in the documents,” Biden said again, assuring that together with his lawyers he is “fully cooperating” with the authorities. The US president hoped that the story would end “as soon as possible”.