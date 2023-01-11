Home Sports Nico Gonzalez-Leicester: Fiorentina offered 34 million
by admin
The Foxes would like to bring the Argentine striker to England who returned to scoring on Saturday: the Viola club is thinking about it

These are hours of profound reflections in Florence, given that Viola has to think about a starter who has attracted attention from the Premier League. It is Nicolas Gonzalez, Nico for everyone, who returned to scoring last Saturday after almost four months of long abstinence. To open the row of clubs that appreciate the 24-year-old Argentine there is in fact Leicester, which would have presented an offer of 34 million euros for him.

The dilemma

It is clearly an important figure in a moment that is certainly not flourishing for Italian football and for this reason Fiorentina is seriously considering closing the deal. Obviously for Vincenzo Italiano, however, it would be a problem to lose a fundamental player in the middle of the season and for this reason they have not received any “yes” in Leicester. In the event of the sale of Gonzalez, Viola would return to the market to find a suitable replacement by reinvesting a part of any amount collected. Stay tuned.

January 11, 2023

