by admin
The 31st World University Winter Games Chinese University Sports Delegation Established- Zhengzhou Education Information Network

Newspaper, Beijing, January 3 (Reporter Li Xiaowei) This morning, the Chinese University Sports Delegation for the 31st World University Winter Games was established. 25 college student athletes from 14 colleges and universities in 7 provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities directly under the Central Government will participate in the competition of 3 major events and 11 minor events of short track speed skating, women’s curling, and snowboarding. The total number of delegations is 49 people.

At the inaugural meeting, Zhang Ailong, deputy secretary-general of the joint secretariat of the Student Sports Association of the Ministry of Education, vice-chairman and secretary-general of the China University Sports Association, and head of the delegation, introduced the group formation and preparations. Among the participating teams of this year’s Great Winter Games, the women’s curling and snowboarding events will select excellent teams and student athletes through the national selection competition, and the short track speed skating team will be formed with the assistance of the State Sports General Administration. From early December 2022, the three teams will conduct training camps in Harbin, Jilin, Tianjin and Beijing respectively.

The Universiade is hosted by the International University Sports Federation. The Universiade Winter Games will be held in Lake Placid, the United States. This is also the first world comprehensive winter game that my country has participated in since the Beijing Winter Olympics was successfully held. According to the latest statistics from the organizing committee, this year’s Winter Games attracted 1,443 student-athletes from 595 colleges and universities from 43 countries and regions.

The Lake Placid Winter Games will be held from January 12 to 22. There are 12 major events and 86 small events, which are divided into alpine skiing, biathlon, cross-country skiing, freestyle skiing, snowboarding, There are 9 permanent events of short track speed skating, figure skating, curling and ice hockey, and 3 optional events of ski jumping, Nordic combined and speed skating.

Author: Reporter Li Xiaowei

China Education News” 3rd Edition January 4, 2023 Title: News · Highlights

Text: Editor in charge: Wang Jiali | Print

