Home News Smog, the orange alert remains: Treviso cancels all panevin
News

Smog, the orange alert remains: Treviso cancels all panevin

by admin
Smog, the orange alert remains: Treviso cancels all panevin

Despite the day of relative “calm” from the point of view of fine particles, the orange alert of Arpav remains in Treviso city, due to the continuous exceeding of Pm10 levels in recent days. The decision, therefore, is to cancel all January 5 panevins.

In fact, the permanence of the smog alert does not allow open combustions such as the lighting of ritual bonfires, barbecues and fireworks.

«Thanks to the scarce rainfall, the current state of air quality unfortunately does not allow to light the “panevin”», the words of the mayor of Treviso Mario Conte. “Not to provide specific exceptions to the ordinance on the containment measures of fine particles is a choice of responsibility and coherence, in line with the numerous environmental protection initiatives put in place at the municipal level, including contributions for the replacement of old boilers to the planting of new trees throughout the municipal area. “In any case,” adds the mayor. “all the traditional Epiphany celebrations organized in the neighborhoods are confirmed”.

There are those – this is the case of San Lazzaro or Roncade – who will organize a panevin with laser lights without combustion, to preserve the party without polluting. In the province, on the other hand, things are going on in no particular order: many mayors are still considering whether or not to organize the Epiphany bonfires. Confirmed the panevin of Arcade, with the president of the Region, Luca Zaia.

See also  Feltrina under control: a new speed camera near the Fener roundabout

You may also like

People’s Daily | Jining Weishan County: Mobile Vaccination...

The temperature will rise steadily in the next...

Migrants, Geo Barents in Taranto. Tug of war...

Electricity and gas, a drain on bills: this...

Belluno, attacked at home with sticks: “It’s been...

More expensive credit and risks for the industry

From the editorial staff of Internazionale – Internazionale

Medical staff run more errands and mobile squads...

Tim: Olivetti becomes a “benefit company” for a...

Vittorio Veneto, for Professor Barel is a smart...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy