Despite the day of relative “calm” from the point of view of fine particles, the orange alert of Arpav remains in Treviso city, due to the continuous exceeding of Pm10 levels in recent days. The decision, therefore, is to cancel all January 5 panevins.

In fact, the permanence of the smog alert does not allow open combustions such as the lighting of ritual bonfires, barbecues and fireworks.

«Thanks to the scarce rainfall, the current state of air quality unfortunately does not allow to light the “panevin”», the words of the mayor of Treviso Mario Conte. “Not to provide specific exceptions to the ordinance on the containment measures of fine particles is a choice of responsibility and coherence, in line with the numerous environmental protection initiatives put in place at the municipal level, including contributions for the replacement of old boilers to the planting of new trees throughout the municipal area. “In any case,” adds the mayor. “all the traditional Epiphany celebrations organized in the neighborhoods are confirmed”.

There are those – this is the case of San Lazzaro or Roncade – who will organize a panevin with laser lights without combustion, to preserve the party without polluting. In the province, on the other hand, things are going on in no particular order: many mayors are still considering whether or not to organize the Epiphany bonfires. Confirmed the panevin of Arcade, with the president of the Region, Luca Zaia.