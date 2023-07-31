Lenovo working on “its” Steam Deck? Check out the mysterious Legion Go

No one can deny the resounding success of Steam Deck. As expected, given the excellent sales of the platform, there are numerous manufacturers who are throwing themselves in pursuit of the Valve laptop: in addition to ASUS and AYANEO, however, today we discover that even Lenovo is working on a handheld gaming PC.

The news comes from a report exclusive from colleagues at Windows Central, who explain that the Lenovo laptop will be called “Legion Go” and will be released with an operating system updated to Windows 11. The console should aim at the high end of the gaming handheld market, so it could directly compare, in price and specifications, with ASUS’ ROG Ally.

According to the leak, Legion Go will have a next-generation AMD Phoenix 7040 APU, which according to Team Rosso was specially developed for gaming in a form factor ultra-thin and which should also be used in some new Ultrabooks (perhaps still from the Lenovo Legion line). Indeed, it seems that Lenovo will take full advantage of the experience already gained with the brand Legion for its first portable console.

Unfortunately, in addition to this information we know nothing about Legion Go: in particular, neither its form factor nor its release date have been leaked on the net. What we do know, however, is that, up until a few months ago, Lenovo was working on a portable console called Legion Play: the latter, in particular, was supposed to be an Android-based console that allowed play PC games via the cloudbut was never released to the general public.

It is possible that Legion Play has turned into Legion Go, which thus should inherit the design of the “trashed” handheld from Lenovo, completely similar to that of ROG Ally but with softer lines, similar to a hybrid between Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck. According to Windows Central finally, the console should have one 8″ screenslightly larger than that of the rival branded ASUS.

