The first photo of Sergio Rico, the PSG goalkeeper who is hospitalized for an accident with a horse

Sergio Rico continues to be hospitalized at the Virgen del Rocío Hospital and awaits a new surgical intervention to which he will have to undergo for a brain aneurysm. The Spanish goalkeeper, who is a PSG player from France, suffered a serious accident during the Rocío Pilgrimage, in Seville, this May 28, when a horse caused serious damage to his head.

The footballer’s wife, Alba Silva, shared the first image of her husband on his social networks in bed at the medical center where he is hospitalized. Silva is a journalist and accompanied the image with some details of the goalkeeper’s condition and also a lot of thanks for the accompaniment that the general public gives him.

The moving image of Sergio Rico that his wife Alba Silva showed on Instagram. The goalkeeper lost 20 kilos and will have to undergo surgery for an aneurysm. (@albasilvat)

“I don’t have much to teach or tell you, or maybe I do, because I could write a book with all the emotions I’ve felt during these two months, but I prefer to stay with what is important, that WE ARE FINE and that I will not have a life to thank for so much love in each of his gestures and messages,” Silva wrote on his Instagram account.

In the first image in that gallery, Silva posted a message written by the 29-year-old on a whiteboard. “Good morning Little Girl. There is no doubt that I would choose you again. One and a thousand times more. My greatest treasure, without a doubt, is you. I love you with all my heart,” the message reads.

Later, you can see a selfie of the woman lying on her husband’s shoulder, whose face cannot be seen but part of his physical condition can be seen after a little more than two months admitted to the hospital. In that time, the goalkeeper lost muscle mass by more than 20 kilos; 30% of his muscular capacity.

In the post, she also shared a message from a follower sending encouragement and strength to both her and her partner.

Despite the slight improvement in Sergio Rico’s condition, in the next few days he will have to undergo surgery again for an aneurysm, which are anomalies formed from the weakening of the wall of a blood vessel.

“The intervention will consist of plugging an aneurysm, which today these interventions are done by interventional radiology, that is, inserting a catheter that travels from the groin to the brain, and the aneurysm is plugged with materials that do not break in the future. . In principle, it is an operation without complications, so you have to be optimistic with the result,” David Pérez, an expert in neurology and head of this service at the 12 de Octubre University Hospital in Madrid, told Marca.

