Pordenone, summit in the Prefecture on the search for the missing elderly

“We will keep looking for it until we find it.” The prefect of Pordenone, Domenico Lione, has summoned the police and rescuers to the prefecture to take stock of the research of Raffaele Conserva, who disappeared from the border area between Azzano Decimo and Chions on Saturday 5 November. The consistency of sightings in Cinto Caomaggiore, where the elderly resides and where the searches have been extended, are being examined. In the meantime he continues the activity of rescuers and volunteers active by all means, including drones. Also check out the surveillance cameras.

