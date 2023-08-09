Tech Diary — August 6, 2023

Google has a timing problem

After submitting a Tech Diary guest post a week ago, I got the idea to google myself. Indeed, my post shows up in the search results, but with the wrong date and wrong link. The link works but leads to a different TT entry: “Boomers meet VR”. However, the text excerpt under the link is correct…

ALT

I find the “Breaking Latest News” funny, mainly because of the translation, which is easy to read and only weakens here and there, for example by translating “Zugverbindungen” with “train connection”; only at second glance do you realize that no human translator was at work here. The fact that the original text was written in German is quite clear in the translation.

(Thure Dührsen)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

