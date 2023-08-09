Home remedies and tips against yellowed clothes!

After a few washes, our white clothes look kind of stained and covered with a gray haze – pretty frustrating, isn’t it? How to remove yellow stains on t-shirt? What are the best tricks and home remedies to get yellowed clothes white again?

White is THE summer color par excellence and radiates freshness and purity. Whether T-shirts, dresses, blouses or bed linen – if white clothing is washed often or lies unused for several months in the basement or in the closet, it will yellow and no longer look as nice. Decolorizers or other drugstore products are always a safe bet for turning yellowed clothing white again. Unfortunately, these are often full of chemicals and quite expensive. But you don’t have to, because there are many effective home remedies that help to remove yellow stains on t-shirts.

Why does white clothing turn yellow?

There are many reasons why our white laundry turns gray and yellow over time. Before we tell you how to remove yellow stains on t-shirts, let’s tell you the most common causes.

sweat and deodorant

Yellow spots are not uncommon, especially on white sports shirts. First, let’s get something straight – perspiration by itself does not cause yellowing of clothing. Yellow stains on t-shirts are caused by a chemical reaction between the deodorant you use and your sweat. Aluminum-based deodorants interact with urea (a nitrogenous compound found in sweat) and the result is unsightly, yellowish sweat stains. To avoid this and keep your white t-shirts looking fresh, use aluminum-free deodorants.

The wrong amount of detergent

Yes, even the amount of detergent you use can cause clothes to yellow. If you use too little of it, the stains cannot be washed out. And too much detergent can leave residue. So always use the recommended amount on the packaging.

Too much bleach

It may sound contradictory, but it’s actually true – if you frequently use too much bleach in the wash, stains will form over time and clothes will turn gray. Luckily, this error can be easily fixed by always following the instructions on the box.

cigarettes/nicotine

We don’t have to tell you that smoking is bad for our health. And if you haven’t stopped yet, now might be the perfect time to do so. Indeed, nicotine and cigarette smoke are one of the most common causes of yellowing of clothing. Even your walls will look yellowish and stained over time.

Remove yellow stains on t-shirts: It works with these home remedies

Forget the overpriced and environmentally harmful products from the drugstore! Fortunately, there are many great tips and home remedies to remove yellow stains on t-shirts. And the best? We’re pretty sure Sue already have most of these in your house.

hot water and baking soda

We can use it to bake cakes, clean the toilet seat and much more – baking powder is a real all-rounder and a great household helper. So it’s no wonder that we can also use it to remove yellow stains on t-shirts. The hot water and baking soda method works best on cotton or polyester garments and is ideal for treating stubborn stains. To do this, mix 1 liter of hot water with 2 packs of baking soda in the bath or sink and soak the yellowed clothes for at least 30 minutes. Then put the clothes in the washing machine and wash them with an enzyme-free detergent.

It’s even easier and quicker to get yellowed clothes white again by adding 2 packs of baking soda to the detergent or directly into the drum before washing.

Citric acid against yellow stains on t-shirts

Citric acid is also a super effective home remedy for turning yellowed clothing white again. However, this method is a bit more aggressive and therefore not suitable for satin or silk garments. If there are also buttons made of mother-of-pearl or metal, you should ensure that they do not come into contact with the citric acid. Dissolve about 2 tablespoons of powdered citric acid in one liter of hot water. Put the yellowed clothes in it and soak for 24 hours. If the stains are too severe, you can increase the amount of citric acid.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Whether for descaling, descaling or removing yellow stains on t-shirts – similar to baking powder, apple cider vinegar is a real all-rounder in the household. If you want to use it to make your white clothes shine again, mix 100 ml of apple cider vinegar with 1 liter of water in the bath or sink and soak the clothes for at least 30 minutes. If the yellow stains are very stubborn, you can increase the bleaching effect by adding 30-40 grams of sea salt to the vinegar mixture. Alternatively, you can mix vinegar and water in a 2:1 ratio in a spray bottle and spray the yellow stains with it. Then rinse the clothes with warm water and wash them with a heavy-duty detergent.

Treat yellowed clothes with vodka

Remove yellow stains on t-shirt with vodka – who would have thought? Vodka not only tastes good in cocktails, but is also a very versatile home remedy. With it you can not only get yellowed clothes white again, but also dispel unpleasant rumours. The soak kills bacteria without leaving a strong odor. To do this, mix equal parts water and vodka in a spray bottle or in a sink and soak the clothes for 40 to 60 minutes. Then rinse with cold water and wash in the washing machine as usual.

toothpaste

Toothpaste is a great home remedy for making your white clothes white again, especially for smaller yellow stains that are not too severe. Very important – first make sure that the toothpaste is only white and contains no coloring. Take a toothbrush and apply some toothpaste. Then brush the stains well with it and let it rest for 30-40 minutes. Rinse with cold water and repeat the process if necessary.

Remove yellow spots with eggshells

And here’s a trick we already know from our grandmas. Egg shells not only work as fertilizer, but can actually help remove yellow stains on t-shirts. To do this, break up a handful of egg shells and place them in a small nylon stocking or burlap sack. Close the bag well and then put it in the wash.

Milch

Milk is also a real insider tip for yellow stains on clothing. In contrast to citric acid or baking soda, it is much gentler and can even be used to treat delicate fabrics such as satin and silk. To do this, mix 200 ml of water with 400 ml of milk and soak the yellowed clothing for at least 1 hour. Then rinse with warm water and wash in the washing machine with heavy-duty detergent. The milk bath as a household remedy against yellow stains not only works on our clothes – you can even use it to clean yellowed curtains.

Silbershampoo

Many TikTok users swear by silver shampoo as a home remedy for yellow stains on t-shirts. Just like a yellow tinge in the hair disappears in no time, silver shampoo is supposed to help with yellowed clothing. How it works? First soak the clothes in lukewarm water, add some silver shampoo and scrub well with your hands. Then rinse with cold water and wash in the washing machine. For stubborn stains, you can soak the clothes for about 10 minutes. However, do not exceed this time, otherwise your white T-shirt will end up with a gray tinge.

How to avoid yellow stains on clothes?

Prevention is always better than cure. And that’s exactly why we have a few useful tips for you on how to avoid yellow spots.

Wash your white clothes regularly and always use a special program for white laundry. White laundry made of synthetics or linen is best washed with the delicates program at a maximum temperature of 40 degrees. Always sort your clothes and always wash delicate items separately. Make sure the laundry is completely dry before putting it in the closet. Always store your white clothes in a cool, dry and dark place – the basement or garage would not be a good choice.

Washing white laundry: How to do it right

So that you don’t have to deal with yellowed clothing at all, it is important to know how to wash white laundry correctly. Because only with the right care can you prevent dirt from settling on your clothes. Here are a few tips to keep in mind when washing white clothes.

Always wash white laundry with other white clothing. It would be best if you always use heavy duty powder detergent that also contains bleach. Also, stick to the recommended dosage on the packaging. Always follow the recommended temperature information on the label. Never overload the washing machine. Heavily yellowed clothing should first be pre-treated and preferably washed separately. For heavy soiling, we recommend putting less laundry in the washing machine.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

