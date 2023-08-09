Home » Found Debora Platano, the young woman who disappeared in Partinico
World

Found Debora Platano, the young woman who disappeared in Partinico

by admin
Found Debora Platano, the young woman who disappeared in Partinico

by palermolive.it – ​​1 minute ago

Found Debora Platano, the 29-year-old who disappeared last Monday in the districts between Partinico, Balestrate and Alcamo. The complaint had been presented by family members at the Balestrate police station. Debora Platano disappeared: “she needs medicine to live” Debora’s sister launched the appeal on social media. “You need medicines to stay in…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Found Debora Platano, the young woman who disappeared in Partinico appeared 1 minute ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Rišairo Živković played against Lionel Messi Argentina won 7 0 | Sports

You may also like

Eleven people died in fire at a center...

Farewell to Father Bianchin, a missionary in Japan...

EXELENTIA Three Goupil G4 electric vans delivered to...

Davos will be the Campinas Decor 2023 store...

Fugitive Charged with Incest and Child Abuse After...

Pope Francis Amends Canon Law to Expand Personal...

US has a problem with ‘ghost weapons’

Convicted athlete who killed Tina Tintor in America...

In Ukraine it will be escalation or negotiation:...

the video of the escape from the flames...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy