Tech Diary — June 2023

The Jewish Museum in Frankfurt am Main has been extensively expanded since 2015 and reopened in October 2020. When I visit in May 2023, I will receive another ticket in addition to the entrance ticket. The illustration shows the old and new building of the museum, the green wave pattern is embossed. The card is in a cardboard slipcase.

The operating instructions are printed on the back, but the friendly lady at the cash register explains the principle to me personally. There are stations in the exhibition that are marked with the “Museum to go” logo. If you hold the card on the logo, the LEDs on the station flash briefly to confirm that the data has been transferred to the card.

I already downloaded the museum app with the audio guide to my mobile phone at home, and I now have headphones with me every time I visit the museum. I choose a tour that takes me through the museum in 90 minutes. There is also a 60 minute tour, one in easy language and one in sign language.

Take away works fine. I load a film on the emancipation of the Jews in Frankfurt onto the card, a recipe for challah and Anne Frank’s aunt’s apple pie recipe. There is no data memory on the card, only an RFID transponder. On my home computer, I enter the eight-digit code printed on the back of my card on the Museum to go website. I’m taken to a page that first displays the exhibits I’ve collected. The remaining 18 to-go items are also listed below. So I don’t have to worry about having forgotten something.

I don’t quite get why the card is in a cardboard slipcase again. It makes the whole thing appear more valuable, but such a purely design measure is not sustainable. The case hides the eight-digit retrieval code, which doesn’t need to be kept secret at all. The website shows all to-go content anyway, the only added value is that the items I’ve marked are sorted at the top.

The last point in the operating instructions on the cardboard slipcase is: “Use the map as a bookmark”. I do, and it’s actually very useful for that.

(Marlene Etschmann)

