Technical data and release date already known

Even before Google officially presents the Pixel 7a next week, all the important information has already been made public. Including the release date.

Icon image: The Google Pixel 7 (without a)

This year’s Google I/O will take place on May 10, 2023. As part of the developer conference, some new products will be presented again. This will probably also include the Google Pixel 7a. However, there will probably not be much news to be heard at the conference – most of the specs are already known.

Recently leaked marketing material includes a chart comparing the Google Pixel 7a to its direct predecessor. There the display, camera, battery and processor of the two smartphones are compared.

The diagram shows that the size of the display remains unchanged, but the refresh rate is increased from 60 to 90 hertz. There will also be three different cameras. The cameras on the Pixel 7a are consistently more powerful (on paper, at least) than those on the Pixel 6a. This time there will also be the option of charging the smartphone wirelessly. Google’s second-generation Tensor chip is used as the drive.

Google itself “leaked” the expected release date. The Indian Twitter account says that the latest Google phone will be released on May 11, 2023. So exactly one day after the developer conference. The Pixel 7a is not named in the tweet, but it seems very likely that it will be the upcoming mid-range smartphone.

How to show excitement without shouting? Asking for a friend Coming to @Flipkart on 11th May. pic.twitter.com/il6GUx3MmR — Google India (@GoogleIndia) May 2, 2023

There are also rumors about the price circulating online. Accordingly, the Google Pixel 7a should be $50 more expensive than its predecessor. 449 becomes $499. In Germany, the price should then probably be somewhere in the range of 529 euros. The difference to the Pixel 7 would be negligible, not only technically, but also in terms of price.

By the way: In addition to the Pixel 7a, Google will probably also introduce a new tablet. The Pixel Tablet is said to be 11 inches and also powered by a Tensor G2 chip. There should also be a matching stylus. It is not yet known whether it is already included in the scope of delivery or whether it has to be purchased separately. A price of 600 euros is expected. Here’s a first look at the tablet: