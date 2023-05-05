Río Negro premieres its Theater Cast with the play “Agua 0”

“The water was lost because we stopped listening to it.” Would it have been like that? To find out, we will have to dive in and let ourselves be carried away by “Water 0”, the work written and starring Belu Bijarra, Mariana Calcumil and Ruth Pereyra, which has the particularity of being the first to conformr the brand new Provincial Theater Cast within the framework of the Río Negro en Escena program.

“Agua 0”, which already had a double premiere to full rooms at the Biombo de Roca and which has already sold out the functions that it will offer this Sunday in the same room in Roca, tells the adventures of Juana, Lucia and Amelia, three friends who meet every afternoon to play. Between the river, pipes and passing clouds, they will discover that the water decreases and together they will embark on the mission to find its explanation. Through their games and links, they invite us to imagine possible hypotheses about the end of water.

The Theater Cast arose from a call made by the province last year and which consisted of presenting a dramaturgy and putting together a work team. Bijarra, Calcumil y Pereyra already had something written, a collective dramaturgy, they accommodated to the requirements, presented it and were selected among a dozen projects to form, for the first time, the Provincial Theater Cast for a term of one year.

The project has another particularity that is having been selected, previously, to be published in the book “Dramaturgia rionegrina para infancias”. Then he was nominated for the Provincial Cast contest, being selected by a new jury.

We were not interested in the work having a message or a moral, so the idea was always to work on the text from a playful and sensitive place». Mariana Calcumil, co-author and actress of “Agua 0”.

On the origin of this scenic proposal, Mariana Calcumil recounts: “To begin to approach dramaturgy we thought of water as a trigger and we were inspired by Pablo Bernasconi’s book called The True Explanation. We set out to write, each one, a generating image thinking about hypotheses about the true explanation of the end of the water. Then, we shared the images and we began to talk and try to write in a playful way what each one came up with in relation to the images that the others had written. For this, we think of the ‘exquisite corpse’ methodology, where each one adds to what the other writes with the premise that nothing of what is already written can be denied”.

From there arose different dialogues that they began to write, in principle, without defined characters. “Once we wrote a lot, and with total freedom, let’s say, we began to define roles, what characteristics and what texts each character could say. We were discovering it on the same writing because we did not have predetermined what type of characters we wanted to work with. We only knew that it would be three friends. We were clear that this was the link, we discovered the rest through the writing itself”.





Regarding the format, the dramaturgy is made up of four paintings and in each one of them the three friends consider a possible hypothesis as to why the water is running out. “We were not interested in the work having a message or a moral, so the idea was always to work the text from a playful and sensitive place to present the situation and trigger different meanings according to whoever saw it,” Calcumil points out. .

Approaching the characters from their singularities, contradictions and complexities like any human being avoiding falling into stereotypes or common places was another approach to the creative process. “It’s like we observed and also read this that the male characters are always the ones who carry out the adventures, the warriors and the female characters always in a more than superficial place. In this dramaturgy, on the other hand, they are three friends on the adventure of discovering why the water is running out”, remarks one of the authors of “Agua 0”.

Regarding the scenic proposal, Adrián Hernández Arredondo says: “The work we have done has to do with bringing the written text to the body, putting the body into play, so it has been a job in which the actresses have always been connected through corporeality, movement and play. The game is, on the one hand, a situation that is present in written dramaturgy, but also in how these characters are and relate to space, with objects and also with each other”.

“Agua 0” will be in charge of inaugurating the Provincial Theater Festival 2023 with a function, on Thursday, May 23, at 5:00 p.m., at the El Galpón Theater in Beltrán.

Every year a theatrical project will be selected by a jury, to stage a play, whose cast will have an annual employment contract with the province. The path begins with “Water 0”. Héctor Segura, coordinator of the Theater Area of ​​the Secretary of Culture of Río Negro

The “Water 0” roadmap

Sunday, May 7, double performance at 5 and 7 p.m., at the El Biombo de Roca art club (sold out). Thursday, May 25, opening of the Provincial Theater Festival, at the El Galpón de Luis Beltrán theater. Monday May 29, special double function for gardens, at the Sportsman club, by Choele Choel. Tuesday 30 also for gardens in Darwin.

Datasheet

Dramaturgy and acting: Belu Bijarra, Mariana Calcumil, Ruth A. Pereyra.

technical operation: Dio Fernandez and Pablo Beato.

Direction and staging: Adrian Hernandez Arredondo:

Scenoplasty design and realization: Fernanda Bohigues and Frida Pellegrini.

Light design: Gave Fernandez.

sound design: Emilio Bugallo.

Beatbox Technical Support: Keke NDK

graphic design: Frida Pellegrini.

Photography and video: Laura Micol Vasquez.

Artistic coordination and general production: Garza Bima.

Production: Secretary of State for Culture Héctor Segura.



