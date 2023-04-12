news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”>

Alberto Garrido – Gamereactor.cn

Tekken 8, the long-awaited future installment of one of the most influential fighting games of all time, will feature cross-play across its confirmed platforms (PS5, Xbox Series, and PC).

director and eighth installment of the seriesKatsuhiro HaradaThis was confirmed while answering a fan’s question on Twitter.

While confirming this, he did clarify that they are still facing some issues implementing this feature that everyone has requested. For now, the most important thing is to announce the full roster (we already have a lot of confirmed characters) and confirm a release date.

This article and pictures are authorized by Gamereactor