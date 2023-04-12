Striving to be a classification expert and building a beautiful Hangzhou

Hangzhou Daily News

The theme activity of “Star Talent Welcomes the Asian Games Environment Improvement Is First” was launched

Hangzhou Daily News In order to continue to promote the management of domestic waste in Hangzhou, deepen the “six complete” Hangzhou model of waste classification, and successfully complete the guarantee goal of “holding a meeting and upgrading a city” to welcome the Asian Games, yesterday morning, the Municipal Classification Office, the Municipal The theme activity of “Star Talent Welcomes the Asian Games Environmental Improvement, I’ll Go First” jointly organized by the Urban Management Bureau and the West Lake District Government kicked off in Huanglong Sports Center.

During the event, Tao Baoli, a 3-star classification expert from Oasis Bay Community, Wenhua Community, Gudang Street, West Lake District, shared her original intention and experience: As early as 2009, as a volunteer, she patiently persuaded and patrolled from house to house every day Make sure that the garbage has “no dead ends”. Today, Aunt Tao has been dealing with garbage sorting for more than ten years. With the efforts of her and the garbage sorting volunteer team, the accuracy rate of garbage sorting in Oasis Bay Community has been stable at more than 98% all year round.

In fact, not only Aunt Tao, but also many “garbage sorting masters” are active in Hangzhou. They voluntarily and spontaneously popularize garbage sorting knowledge to citizens and create a good social atmosphere. According to the relevant person in charge of the Municipal Urban Management Bureau, since last year, on the premise of promoting the “six complete” Hangzhou model of waste classification, Hangzhou has further improved the star-level talent selection system, formulated 1-5 star talent selection criteria, and followed the principle of gradual promotion , in two batches every year, the advanced groups and outstanding individuals engaged in garbage sorting or volunteer activities in the city will be selected and hired; now, Hangzhou has built a team of 336 star-rated garbage sorting experts. In addition, the “Hangzhou City Waste Sorting Star Experts Promotion Group” was established. Over the year, more than 120 garbage sorting expert promotion activities were organized, and more than 700 times of publicity and guidance were carried out in communities and units. “This year’s ‘Star Talent Welcomes the Asian Games Environmental Improvement I’ll Go First’ activity is not only a further deepening of the city’s environmental quality improvement action, but also a remobilization of waste sorting work.” The person in charge said.

The reporter also learned from the scene that in 2023, the annual activity of Hangzhou Garbage Sorting “Star Talents” will focus on service guarantee for the Hangzhou Asian Games, and carry out the theme party building activities of “Red Pilot Orange for the Asian Games”, “Welcome to the Asian Games” competition theme activities and Three series of activities to serve the Asian Games theme publicity.

Talent training and exchange activities were also held on the day of the event. Experts and backbones will carry out waste classification business training for classification experts based on waste classification standards, waste classification policies, and waste classification methods, and guide classification experts to strive to be waste classification propagandists and practitioners, and jointly build a new trend of waste classification.