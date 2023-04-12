«In these cases it can be said vaf*****lo?” she writes directly Belen Rodriguez in a story Instagram in which he shows himself in the car with the mask. The cause of so much anger? The Covid. The showgirl had just arrived at the de studios Hyenas when, after shampoo and make-up, she swabbed as usual and tested positive. Et voilà, the story for the followers starts immediately.

Cecilia Rodriguez: «The dogs… the slaps and the screams… how bad». What happened

Men and Women, Luca Salatino in crisis with Soraia Ceruti? The gesture that worries the fans: here’s what happened

This evening, as usual, the program le Iene is broadcast, of which Belen is the presenter. And it is just after crossing the threshold of Mediaset that Belen discovered the crime. In the stories of the previous hours, the showgirl shows herself in the process of preparations: first the shampoo, then the make-up. But, at a certain point, here is the story that the followers would not have wanted to see: Belen nervous and wearing a mask. After a few moments, she posts a story from her faithful make-up artist, Cristina, who writes: “We had just found out she has Covid, we immediately put a mask on her and started hoping we hadn’t been infected in the meantime” and in the background a restless and desperate Belen. “The anointor!” the makeup artist continues ironically while Belen resigns herself to going home and leaving the conduction of the Canale 5 program for this evening.

Easter Monday

Is it possible that Belen contracted Covid during the Easter holidays? She has certainly been in the family, as evidenced by the posts that she has repeatedly posted in recent days. The showgirl was in Naples, from her Stephen DeMartino, to celebrate Santiago’s birthday. His parents and some friends of Santi were also present. There is no certainty that Argentina has contracted the covid from this away match, the fact is that the fans are sorry not to see her at the helm of the program. We will have to wait for next week.

Read the full article

are Leggo.it