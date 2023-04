No victims and 206 infections in Calabria, positivity at 10.49% – Calabria

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – CATANZARO, APRIL 27 – No victims and 206 infections from Covid in Calabria where the positivity rate is 10.49%.



In hospitals, in the balance between entries and exits, hospitalized in the medical area (103) and one in intensive care (4) grew by 10. There are 1,005 active cases (+40), 898 (+29) isolated at home and 166 newly recovered. The data is communicated by the Prevention departments of the Asp of the Calabria Region. To date, the total number of swabs performed is 4,327,525 with 636,096 positive.



At the provincial level, the spread of the virus is as follows: Catanzaro: 280 active cases (36 in the ward, 4 in intensive care, 240 in home isolation); closed cases 114036 (113588 recovered, 448 deceased). Cosenza: 424 active cases (42 in the ward, 0 in intensive care, 382 in home isolation); closed cases 189564 (188051 recovered, 1513 deceased). Crotone: 35 active cases (6 in the ward, 0 in intensive care, 29 in home isolation); closed cases 60164 (59879 recovered, 285 deceased). Reggio Calabria: 151 active cases (14 in the ward, 0 in intensive care, 137 in home isolation); closed cases 209931 (208998 recovered, 933 deceased). Vibo Valentia: 28 active cases (5 in the ward, 0 in intensive care, 23 in home isolation); closed cases 53823 (53619 recovered, 204 deceased). (HANDLE).