Telly is giving away a total of 500,000 televisions

The US manufacturer Telly is pursuing an interesting advertising strategy. In the summer, the company is launching a new television and the first 500,000 copies are to be given away.

Image: Telly

Half a million people can look forward to free television in the summer of 2023. This is a 55-inch device with 4K resolution and HDR support, which not only has an integrated soundbar, but also a smaller second display. The regular price of the TV is said to be over $1,000.

You pay with data

As the saying goes: if something is free, you are usually the product yourself. This also applies to Telly’s free campaign. Anyone who wants to dust off a free television agrees that the manufacturer can collect and process data on viewing habits.

Image: Telly

Meanwhile, the second screen is used to display personalized advertising that should match what is currently running on the main screen. If no advertising is currently being displayed, a wide variety of data such as the weather, share prices or sports results can be shown on the second display.

The usual streaming services should be available in the form of an included HDMI dongle. Due to the built-in “premium soundbar”, Spotify is also part of the party. There is also a camera for making video calls. This should at least be covered by a slider.

The first batch will only be available in the USA. Interested parties can already register for a free television set on the official website. When exactly the devices will be delivered is not yet known.