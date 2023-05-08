Home » [Temporary solution attached]Windows 11 22H2 KB5022913 update causes some programs to enter abnormally during and during the day
[Temporary solution attached]Windows 11 22H2 KB5022913 update causes some programs to enter abnormally during and during the day

[Temporary solution attached]Windows 11 22H2 KB5022913 update causes some programs to enter abnormally during and during the day
22H2 game freezes due to mistakenly enabling the debugging function, Windows 11 releases an update, and the upgrade is lifted in mid-December

Microsoft recently issuedannouncementreferring to a problem with the KB5022913 update launched earlier in Windows 11 22H2, which may cause some programs to have intermittent problems in Chinese and Japanese speech recognition, emoji input, and handwriting input, and a temporary remedy is proposed.

The announcement states that affected applications may not recognize some words, or may not receive any input from speech recognition or affected input types. This problem is more likely to occur when the application uses offline speech recognition.

Fortunately, Microsoft pointed out that this problem only affects applications using the Speech Recognition Grammar Specification (SRGS) of the Windows.Media.SpeechRecognition namespace, and speech recognition using other methods is not affected.

Microsoft provides a temporary workaround, but you have to do it every time you boot:

  1. close the affected application;
  2. Open Job Manager (open the “Start Menu”, enter “Job Manager” and select);
  3. Select the “Procedure” page in the left column, and then select the “Name” column in the list on the right to search for the program by name;
  4. Find “ctfmon.exe” in the list and select it;
  5. Press the “End Job” button in the upper right corner;
  6. Confirm that the new “ctfmon.exe” is automatically reloaded;
  7. Users can now reopen the affected app and use speech recognition and other input types as normal.

