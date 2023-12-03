Terminator: Dark Fate – Defiance has been postponed to February 21, 2024

Slitherine Delays Release of Terminator: Dark Fate – Defiance 572e

The release date for Terminator: Dark Fate – Defiance 572e, a gritty real-time strategy game set in the dystopian world of the popular film series, has been pushed back. Originally scheduled to launch on December 7, the game will now be released on February 21, 2024.

In a blog post on Steam, Slitherine announced that the delay was necessary to ensure a carefully crafted and polished gaming experience for players. The post stated, “Our team feels that taking a few more weeks to refine, polish and resolve any existing bugs will significantly improve the overall quality of the game. We strongly believe in the potential of this game and think you will enjoy it. That’s why we do our best to create the smoothest and most enjoyable gaming experience for you.”

The extended timeline will allow the development team to focus on key aspects such as multiplayer testing, implementing more quality-of-life improvements, and addressing specific issues raised by the community, including performance-related issues. This includes enhancing server infrastructure to increase global coverage and addressing graphic card selection, tutorial screens, and ultrawide resolutions.

Players can get a preview of the game and its features on the Slitherine website. Despite the delay, the development team is working hard to ensure that Terminator: Dark Fate – Defiance 572e will provide an exciting and top-quality gaming experience for fans of the series.

