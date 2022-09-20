“Tokyo Game Show 2022” (hereinafter referred to as TGS2022) held from September 15, 2022 (Thursday) to September 18, 2022 (Sunday) will be exhibited at real venues, events, TGS official broadcasts, and many of the manufacturers themselves. New information and first-time information have been announced on the broadcast. Among them, there is no prior information, September 16, 2022 (Friday), the second day of the event, the super RPG “Fantasy water armor biography》《Fantasy Water Armor I&II HD Remaster Gate Emblem War/ “HD remake”Dunant United War” is Konami’s unexpected announcement. After 27 years, I was excited to finally decide on the HD remake, but surprisingly, the Konami booth at TGS2022 suddenly opened” Genso Suikoden “Corner, so here I go!

The “Fantasy Water Light” corner is full of fans drooling funglr Games In the corner of “Fantasy Water Light”, the setting materials and original paintings of each character are displayed. Since it was the first exhibition, many people rushed to the corner. Compete with Gaspar, Tai Ho or Shirou in a dice game! funglr Games Also, in this corner, if you play the familiar(?)dice game, you can earn a not-for-sale character tin badge based on your victories or defeats. (There are 108 types in total because there are all characters!)

Challenge the dice game! funglr Games Then I want to challenge the dice game right away. funglr Games Funglr Games interviewed the team against Shirou and got an explanation of the dice game. Roll three dice and win if the number is greater than the "eye" that Shirou spits out. funglr Games Shirou rolled the dice. funglr Games The sum of the dice is… funglr Games 2, 4 sum 6 co12。 If you get more than "12", you win! funglr Games Challenge Shirou's funglr Games reporting team! funglr Games "Wow!" funglr Games ！ ！ ！ ！ ！Unexpectedly, as with Shirou's total, "12"! funglr Games Shirou said, "Don't draw with me…" and he managed to get two tin badges! Thank you Shirou.