Technology

by admin
“Tokyo Game Show 2022” (hereinafter referred to as TGS2022) held from September 15, 2022 (Thursday) to September 18, 2022 (Sunday) will be exhibited at real venues, events, TGS official broadcasts, and many of the manufacturers themselves. New information and first-time information have been announced on the broadcast.

Among them, there is no prior information, September 16, 2022 (Friday), the second day of the event, the super RPG “Fantasy water armor biography》《Fantasy Water Armor I&II HD Remaster Gate Emblem War/ “HD remake”Dunant United War” is Konami’s unexpected announcement. After 27 years, I was excited to finally decide on the HD remake, but surprisingly, the Konami booth at TGS2022 suddenly opened” Genso Suikoden “Corner, so here I go!

The “Fantasy Water Light” corner is full of fans drooling

funglr Games

In the corner of “Fantasy Water Light”, the setting materials and original paintings of each character are displayed. Since it was the first exhibition, many people rushed to the corner.

Compete with Gaspar, Tai Ho or Shirou in a dice game!

funglr Games

Also, in this corner, if you play the familiar(?)dice game, you can earn a not-for-sale character tin badge based on your victories or defeats. (There are 108 types in total because there are all characters!)

Challenge the dice game!

Shuizi Biographyfunglr Games

Then I want to challenge the dice game right away.

Shuizi Biographyfunglr Games

Funglr Games interviewed the team against Shirou and got an explanation of the dice game. Roll three dice and win if the number is greater than the “eye” that Shirou spits out.

See also  Naughty-looking dog references The Office in The Last of Us Part 1. - The Last of Us: Part I
Shuizi Biographyfunglr Games

Shirou rolled the dice.

Shuizi Biographyfunglr Games

The sum of the dice is…

Shuizi Biographyfunglr Games

2, 4 sum 6 co12

If you get more than “12”, you win!

Shuizi Biographyfunglr Games

Challenge Shirou’s funglr Games reporting team!

Shuizi Biographyfunglr Games

“Wow!”

Shuizi Biographyfunglr Games

！ ！ ！ ！ ！Unexpectedly, as with Shirou’s total, “12”!

Shuizi Biographyfunglr Games

Shirou said, “Don’t draw with me…” and he managed to get two tin badges! Thank you Shirou.

There are 108 can badges! Let’s get it done!

Shuizi Biographyfunglr Games

Earn character badges in dice games. I would like to introduce content on the twitter of funglr Games!

Shuizi Biographyfunglr Games

TGS2022 is over, but there are 108 non-sale character tin badges. I don’t think anyone will be able to get it done this time, so I’d like to look forward to an event where you can get it on another occasion! Follow the Genso Suikoden Twitter account ( @GensoSuikoden ) for more updates.

That’s it for the “Genso Suikoden” corner report at the Konami booth at TGS2022!

©2022 Konami Digital Entertainment

