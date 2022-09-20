Home Entertainment Chariots of Fire Season 1 Announces Finalization of Popular Game Adaptation
Chariots of Fire Season 1 Announces Finalization of Popular Game Adaptation

Chariots of Fire Season 1 Announces Finalization of Popular Game Adaptation
“The Chariot of Fire”

Sina Entertainment News, Beijing time on September 20, according to foreign media reports, the first season of the game adaptation of the action comedy series “Carriers of Fire” announced the completion of the first season, which is planned to be broadcast in the second half of next year. Starring Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, Neve Campbell, Thomas Haden Church and more, Will Arnett voices the villain Sweet Tooth.

Set in the post-apocalyptic wasteland, Anonymous played by McKay is a milkman with no memory of the past, articulate and fast. At one point he got a chance to live a better life—delivering a mysterious package into the wasteland of a post-apocalyptic world.

Along the way, he develops a hostile relationship with Quiet (Beatriz), a fierce and bellicose car thief, and the two face various threats along the way: a savage predator and a deranged clown (Arnett) who drives an ice cream truck. ).

Produced by Sony Television and PlayStation Production, the show was won by streaming platform Peacock, inspired by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick, the writers of Deadpool and Zombieland, with Michael Jonathan Smith (Cobra) as the writer and Executive Producer, McKay also Executive Producer, Kitao Sakurai (“Spoof Road”, “Aardvark”) directed several episodes.

