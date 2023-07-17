That applies to drivers

From 2024, motorists could be confronted with rising prices for petrol and diesel at the filling station. The reason for this is a possible increase in the CO₂ tax. However, it remains to be seen whether there will actually be a noticeable increase in fuel costs.

Refueling could become more expensive because of the CO₂ tax

There has been one in Germany since 2021 CO₂ pricing, which also affects fuels. This pricing, also commonly known as a CO₂ tax, should actually rise from 30 to 35 euros per tonne of carbon dioxide emissions this year. However, due to the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine and the sudden increase in energy prices, this was not done.

According to media reports, the Increase in CO₂ pricing be made up for in the coming year. Contrary to what was previously planned in the fuel emissions trading law, the prices per ton should not climb to 35 euros, but to 45 euros straight away (source: Table.Media).

For motorists, this should make itself felt with noticeably higher costs for petrol and diesel. With Additional costs of around 3.6 cents per liter of petrol and around 4 cents per liter of diesel should be expected according to initial calculations.

However, it is not yet clear whether there will actually be a significantly higher CO₂ price from 2024. A decision of this kind has not yet been taken. So far it is said to be a proposal from the Ministry of Finance. According to Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner, there is no corresponding agreement on the CO₂ tax.

Experts: CO₂ price must rise sharply

According to experts and climate scientists, CO₂ pricing must continue to increase so that Germany can achieve its climate targets. Compared to today, CO₂ emissions should fall by 40 percent. Climate neutrality is the goal for 2045.

