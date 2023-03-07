The independent game team Tanuki Game Studio and publisher Neon Doctrine released a promotional video for their new adventure work “The Library of Babel” earlier, announcing that the game will be available on April 7.

“The Library of Babel” is a 2D side-scrolling stealth adventure game. Players will explore the futuristic Babylonian jungle together, uncover the mystery of the blocked library of Babel, and walk into the secrets hidden by the mysterious creator. The development team stated that this work presents a mysterious and philosophical science fiction story, inspired by the author Jorge Luis Borjes’ short story of the same name and “Apocalypse Now”.

The game will lead players into the world 20,000 years after the extinction of human beings. In this world, advanced robots rule everything, but they know little about the affairs of the “mysterious creator”. Everything is in order here, until the robots discover a library where all the books about the past, present and future are kept, which also foretells the commotion to come.

In the game, the player takes on the role of Ludovik, who is sent to Babylon to investigate a murder. With no warning, Babylon declares a state of emergency and Ludovik finds himself in danger. Based on the clues left by the murderer, he will explore the secret of the sudden blockade of the Babel Library.

According to the official statement, in the world of “Babel Library”, players can see the vast jungle, temple ruins and interact with many robot residents presented in 2D hand-painted. You will experience a perilous, wonderfully attractive adventure, use your wit and agility to sneak to avoid deadly obstacles and dangerous enemies, and experience the adventure games of the 90s through the retro dialogue and backpack system.

PC, Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S, PS4 / PS5, Nintendo Switch’s new work “The Library of Babel” is scheduled to be released on April 7.