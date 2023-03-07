Home Technology The 2D stealth adventure game “The Library of Babel” came out in early April to unravel the blocked puzzle “The Library of Babel”
Technology

The 2D stealth adventure game “The Library of Babel” came out in early April to unravel the blocked puzzle “The Library of Babel”

by admin
The 2D stealth adventure game “The Library of Babel” came out in early April to unravel the blocked puzzle “The Library of Babel”
The independent game team Tanuki Game Studio and publisher Neon Doctrine released a promotional video for their new adventure work “The Library of Babel” earlier, announcing that the game will be available on April 7.

“The Library of Babel” is a 2D side-scrolling stealth adventure game. Players will explore the futuristic Babylonian jungle together, uncover the mystery of the blocked library of Babel, and walk into the secrets hidden by the mysterious creator. The development team stated that this work presents a mysterious and philosophical science fiction story, inspired by the author Jorge Luis Borjes’ short story of the same name and “Apocalypse Now”.

The game will lead players into the world 20,000 years after the extinction of human beings. In this world, advanced robots rule everything, but they know little about the affairs of the “mysterious creator”. Everything is in order here, until the robots discover a library where all the books about the past, present and future are kept, which also foretells the commotion to come.

In the game, the player takes on the role of Ludovik, who is sent to Babylon to investigate a murder. With no warning, Babylon declares a state of emergency and Ludovik finds himself in danger. Based on the clues left by the murderer, he will explore the secret of the sudden blockade of the Babel Library.

According to the official statement, in the world of “Babel Library”, players can see the vast jungle, temple ruins and interact with many robot residents presented in 2D hand-painted. You will experience a perilous, wonderfully attractive adventure, use your wit and agility to sneak to avoid deadly obstacles and dangerous enemies, and experience the adventure games of the 90s through the retro dialogue and backpack system.

PC, Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S, PS4 / PS5, Nintendo Switch’s new work “The Library of Babel” is scheduled to be released on April 7.

You may also like

NVIDIA RTX 30/40 series supports network streaming 4K...

Sustainability and digitization, a necessary combination

From 1 to 190 dollars per video: the...

MWC, Intel Xeon 4a generation con Intel vRAN...

From 1 to 190 dollars per video: the...

Rumor: Nintendo Switch successor may not be backwards...

ASUS Republic of Gamers annuncia il monitor ROG...

Italy and the digital highway of Google and...

OnePlus Ace 2V wants to stand out in...

where are we and how are they changing?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy