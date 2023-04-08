news 2/1.jpg?versionId=zXHJaj46gIBMSG4hPb4rxGJlk26k4tPf” media=”(min-width: 992px)”>

The 3D adult game “Fantasy” opens a large-scale event update for Easter, launching a limited-time plot “Fantasy” and a new battle level. The event characters SSR “Wonderland Fantasy-Fenix”, SSR “Iron War Rabbit- Aurilana” is limited to appear.

“Spiritual Fantasy” is produced in a 3D realistic style and is a turn-based combat RPG based on mythology. In the game, players will play the role of the original god “Eros” whose power has been sealed, and meet goddesses representing different human desires. In order to find artifacts and recall power, they will embark on an unknown adventure journey under the sweat of intercourse.

Fantasy and Strange Desire: A Little Wish Buried Deep in the Chest

With Easter fast approaching, Fenyx has been dissatisfied with her figure. This genius scientist finally developed a mysterious instrument, trying to use the power of science to stimulate his own development and replicate a body like “Orilana”. Unexpectedly, due to an instrument failure, the two were teleported to a constructed delusional world.

Fenix ​​and Ollilana will embark on a fantasy Easter adventure, trying to pass various tests in this world, and work hard towards the ultimate goal of cup upgrade.

Ragnarok-Fenix

The blond elf, who seems to have stepped out of a fairy tale, exudes dazzling fantasy brilliance. And the deep obsession hidden in her heart gradually fermented under the drive of desire.

Iron War Rabbit – Olilana

Dressed in a gorgeous battle suit full of technological sense, the charming and cute nun turns into an upright and stern instructor, trying to fulfill her partner’s wishes at all costs.

Participate in the limited-time event of “Fantasy and Wonder” from now until May 2. After completing the level challenge, you can get a lot of rewards such as the certificate of the gods, bond contract, ancient god contract, etc., which can be used in the limited card pool of this event. Get the event characters SSR “Wonderland-Fenix” and SSR “Iron Rabbit-Aurelana” to enjoy the new honey room interaction.

“Exploration System” is newly added, and the gameplay is more abundant

In addition to limited activities and characters, a new “exploration system” is also available. You can get random exploration tasks when you enter the game. As long as you choose a character that meets the task conditions to perform the task, you can get the corresponding rewards. The rarity of exploration missions will depend on the level of the game account. The higher the player’s level, the better the chance to obtain mission types with higher rarity.

