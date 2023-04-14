The 61st edition of the “ACA NEOGEO” series, “Top Players Golf ACA NEOGEO” is now available!

The popular series that transplanted NEOGEO masterpieces to mobile phones “ Akeaka NEOGEO “(アケアカNEOGEO/Arcade Archives NEOGEO) released the latest work of the 62nd bullet “ Ninja War Akeaka NEOGEO ”(Ninja Combat Akeaka NEOGEO), currently on the schedule! Popular in arcades in the 1990s, “ ninja war “(Ninja Combat) can now reproduce the emotion of the year on the mobile phone!

Head towards the goal of “Ninja Tower” in the mobile phone!

Ninja War Akeaka NEOGEO PR TIMES

ninja tower PR TIMES

The highly acclaimed action game “Ninja Wars”, which debuted in arcades in 1990, will appear again on the mobile platform!

In order to eliminate the evil ninja group “Kage Clan”, players transform themselves into righteous ninjas and challenge themselves with the goal of “Ninja Tower”!

Corresponding bluetooth controller! Multiplayer support!

Multiplayer support! PR TIMES

Work together and aim for the Ninja Tower! PR TIMES

The mobile version of “Ninja Wars Akeaka NEOGEO” supports Bluetooth controllers!

Separate controllers allow for more precise and careful manipulation!

If you connect multiple controllers, you can play multiplayer at the same time!

When encountering difficulties, challenge it with friends or family members!

A Twitter event is underway!

“ACA NEOGEO App Twitter Campaign in April” will be held!

An original QUO card (500 yen) will be given to 10 people by lottery! ①Follow this account

② RT this post

Application completed!

The campaign is until 4/30 (Sun)! https://t.co/FhETQwY8tx#SNK #ACA NEOGEO pic.twitter.com/7Otnarv56P — SNK JAPAN (@SNKPofficial_jp) April 6, 2023

Twitter activity “Akeaka NEOGEO App Twitter Campaign in April“Now in progress! The event will draw 10 participants to send original QUO cards (500 yen points)!

Follow SNK JAPAN official Twitter account (@SNKPofficial_jp) and retweetsevent postYou will have a chance to get an original designed QUO card!

The popular arcade game “Ninja Wars” is resurrected and landed on the mobile platform. As a fan of the past, you can now challenge the “Ninja Tower” anytime, anywhere!

You also turn into a righteous ninja on the way to work and school, let’s destroy the evil ninja group “Kage Clan” together!

Information on “Top Player’s Golf Akeaka NEOGEO” and “Akeaka NEOGEO” series can be found on the Akeaka NEOGEO official website!