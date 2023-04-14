Home Technology The 62nd installment of the “Akeaka NEOGEO” series “Ninja Taisen Akeaka NEOGEO” distribution starts! -funglr Games
The 62nd installment of the “Akeaka NEOGEO” series “Ninja Taisen Akeaka NEOGEO” distribution starts! -funglr Games

The popular series that transplanted NEOGEO masterpieces to mobile phones “Akeaka NEOGEO“(アケアカNEOGEO/Arcade Archives NEOGEO) released the latest work of the 62nd bullet “Ninja War Akeaka NEOGEO”(Ninja Combat Akeaka NEOGEO), currently on the schedule!
Popular in arcades in the 1990s, “ninja war“(Ninja Combat) can now reproduce the emotion of the year on the mobile phone!

Head towards the goal of “Ninja Tower” in the mobile phone!

Ninja War Akeaka NEOGEO
ninja tower
The highly acclaimed action game “Ninja Wars”, which debuted in arcades in 1990, will appear again on the mobile platform!
In order to eliminate the evil ninja group “Kage Clan”, players transform themselves into righteous ninjas and challenge themselves with the goal of “Ninja Tower”!

Corresponding bluetooth controller! Multiplayer support!

Multiplayer support!
Work together and aim for the Ninja Tower!
The mobile version of “Ninja Wars Akeaka NEOGEO” supports Bluetooth controllers!
Separate controllers allow for more precise and careful manipulation!

If you connect multiple controllers, you can play multiplayer at the same time!
When encountering difficulties, challenge it with friends or family members!

A Twitter event is underway!

Twitter activity “Akeaka NEOGEO App Twitter Campaign in April“Now in progress! The event will draw 10 participants to send original QUO cards (500 yen points)!
Follow SNK JAPAN official Twitter account (@SNKPofficial_jp) and retweetsevent postYou will have a chance to get an original designed QUO card!

The popular arcade game “Ninja Wars” is resurrected and landed on the mobile platform. As a fan of the past, you can now challenge the “Ninja Tower” anytime, anywhere!
You also turn into a righteous ninja on the way to work and school, let’s destroy the evil ninja group “Kage Clan” together!

Information on “Top Player’s Golf Akeaka NEOGEO” and “Akeaka NEOGEO” series can be found on the Akeaka NEOGEO official website!

©SNK CORPORATION ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

