The 7 best apps to make wish lists

Gift lists can be very useful for organizing Christmas and birthdays. We show you the best apps to do them.

Join the conversation

Do you find it difficult to organize the gifts you are going to give to each person when Christmas or birthdays approach? Do you want to make it clear to your family, partner or friends what you would like them to give you? So what you need is a app to make wish lists. These are tools similar to to-do list apps but designed especially to store wishes for possible gifts. The final result is much more organized than what we could do in a Google Keep note or similar. Below, we show you the best applications for it.

WishUpon

This tool allows us browse a large number of online stores different of all styles without having to leave the application. And every time we find a product that we like in it, from the application itself we can save it to our wish list. This way, we won’t have to resort to taking screenshots or copying and pasting the link. Once we have our list created, we can share it with those who are going to give us a gift.

Listery

This application allows us to create gift lists of any type, from birthday lists to baby shower, weddings and communions, and later share them with other users so they can know what we want them to give us. Then we can also access the lists that other people have created to make sure we get the gift right. The lists can be public or private so you can decide who you share it with and who you prefer to hide the information from.

Things to get me

This application is independent of any online store, so with it we can create wish lists from any store. It has the advantage that No registration required, but we will simply create the lists in the memory of our mobile device. Once we have the finished list, we can share it with our family or friends so that they can have access to everything we want them to give us at our next celebration.

Giftbuster

In this application we can store links to any product that we find in the online store that we want. In this way, we will create our gift list along with a link to the place where the person who is going to give us something can find what we want. In addition to the link, we can also store images, information and the price, so that we make it as easy as possible for the person who gives us the gift, with whom we can easily share it.

Elfstar

This application goes a little beyond the typical wish lists to show another person what gifts we would like to receive. And it also has some additional functions that can be very interesting, among which the possibility of making a invisible friend at Christmas or any other time of the year.

Wihslit

This application has a integrated browser in which we can browse the different online stores that may be interesting to us. The moment we see something that we want to add to our wish list, saving it will be as easy as pressing the dedicated button. This way, in a matter of minutes you can have a perfectly detailed wish list to ensure that you always get what you really want.

Poisonster

This application, similar to the previous ones, will allow us to create lists with products from any online store. One of the functions that may be more practical is the possibility of create groups in which each person adds their lists so that others can know what they want to receive as a gift. This feature can be especially handy for Christmas shopping, where families typically give each other gifts.

All of these applications have similar functions, so you will have to decide which one best suits your needs. But among all the ones we have proposed, you will surely find the one that meets what you are looking for.

Share this: Facebook

X

