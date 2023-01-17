Home Technology Neil Druckmann: “The Last of Us Multiplayer is the most ambitious thing we’ve ever done”
The Last of Us multiplayer will be an entirely separate game that will be Naughty Dog’s next release, but there’s still a lot we don’t know. Aside from the occasional announcement, Naughty Dog has kept its lids on, but if Neil Druckmann is to be believed, it’s going to be a pretty neat experience once it’s released. It’s also worth noting that this is also the first time Naughty Dog has released a fully standalone multiplayer game.

In an interview with Comicbook, Druckmann said: “We had been working on The Last of Us multiplayer projects for a long time before The Last of Us Part 2 came out. This is what we did. The most ambitious project ever. We’re expanding the world further, continuing to tell a story, but in a multiplayer space. I won’t say much more.

This sounds undeniably promising, and we must say that at the time of writing there is no release date yet, but Naughty Dog has promised to share more details throughout the year, which we’ll certainly be waiting with excitement.

What do you think of the upcoming multiplayer game?

