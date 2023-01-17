Zhou Xun became the publicity image ambassador of Hangzhou Asian Games and starred in the singing version of “The Most Beautiful Scenery” MV

Reporter Shen Tingyu

On January 15, the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee announced that actor Zhou Xun had been hired as the publicity image ambassador for the Hangzhou Asian Games. On the same day, the MV for the promotional song “The Most Beautiful Scenery”, the host city of the Hangzhou Asian Games, was officially released on the same day.

In the MV, Zhou Xun walks by the West Lake, recording beautiful moments with his camera. Following her, the audience can see the day and night of Hangzhou, feel the new era of Hangzhou coming from the ancient rhyme, and march towards the future with vigorous vitality.

Zhou Xun is an actor from Zhejiang, and has a deep relationship with the Asian Games.

On April 3, 2020, when the Hangzhou Asian Games mascot “Jiangnan Memories” combination was released, she sent an online blessing: “I am very happy to introduce the Hangzhou Asian Games mascots to my friends. They are smart, cute, beautiful and sunny, and they carry vast The light of civilization, innovation and wisdom, gather with us through time and space, may the mascot bring joy to friends, and send love and peace to Asia and the world.”

“I came to Hangzhou to study when I was a teenager. Hangzhou can be said to be my second hometown. When I started my career as an actor, I experienced the Beijing Asian Games, so I am very much looking forward to Hangzhou hosting a successful Asian Games. I also hope that through With this opportunity, more people can learn more about Zhejiang and Hangzhou.” Zhou Xun said, this time, it is a great honor to be the publicity image ambassador of the Hangzhou Asian Games. In the future, I hope to join hands with the Hangzhou Asian Organizing Committee to convey the new city and beautiful life of Hangzhou.

“I like walking along the West Lake in Hangzhou very much. When I lived in Hangzhou, I would go out for a walk every day after dinner.” Zhou Xun revealed that filming the MV for “The Most Beautiful Scenery” also gave her a chance to get to know Hangzhou again . “During the filming, I went to the West Lake, the Asian Games venues and other places. Although I am half an old Hangzhou, I am still amazed at the changes in Hangzhou in the past few years since the preparation of the Asian Games. Today, it can be said that the history, culture and innovation vitality complement each other. .”

Not only that, Zhou Xun also felt that in Hangzhou, you can see people walking, running, and cycling everywhere. Sports have truly become a part of everyone’s better life. He also looks forward to the Hangzhou Asian Games to set off a new wave of national fitness.

For the Hangzhou Asian Games to be held this year, Zhou Xun is full of expectations: “This is an opportunity for the world to see Zhejiang and Hangzhou, and I hope that Chinese athletes can make new achievements in the Hangzhou Asian Games.” She also revealed that she The competition I want to watch most is swimming. “Zhejiang is a strong player in water sports and has produced many outstanding world champions. I want to go to the scene to cheer for the athletes in my hometown!”