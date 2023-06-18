The 7 best external hard drives for data backup in comparison

Important personal data should be archived independently of the Internet. The external hard drive is a safe solution to store and protect all data. TECHBOOK presents the seven best models and reveals what is important and what each model has to offer.

The prices of storage media – especially external hard drives – have fallen significantly overall in recent years. But there are still big price differences between the individual manufacturers: If you want to buy a terabyte (TB) of storage, you can spend between 50 and 200 euros. TECHBOOK shows below where the differences are, what you should look out for when buying and which external hard drives are worth the money.

That’s what makes a good external hard drive

Security is one of the most important features when it comes to external hard drives. After all, sensitive private data such as documents or photos should be protected. Hacking and data loss can have serious consequences not only in the professional but also in the private environment. In addition to the storage capacity of an external hard drive, the speed of data transfer is particularly important. Connecting and setting up the device should also be easy and hassle-free, and the associated software should be as user-friendly as possible.

The best external hard drives at a glance

Below we present eight recommended external hard drives. The order results from the memory size.

1 TB Buffalo DriveStation Velocity

Manufacturer Buffalo specializes in data carriers with above-average speeds. As a buyer, you notice this above all in the price: The TurboPC EX function ensures faster data transfer, but also ensures that this external hard drive is about twice as expensive as the competing models. For around 190 euros, however, there are other plus points: the SuperEco automatic switch-off function saves electricity, for example. In addition, the integrated software and the robust hardware are well coordinated – the manufacturer promises maximum security.

Although the external hard drive from Buffalo is not necessarily suitable for regular transport due to its weight, it is also protected and lasts all the longer. The solid housing and the encryption provide long-term protection for your most important data – on request also on up to four terabytes. It is therefore an optimal model for the office or home office.

Advantages:

Highspeed-Performance

secure encryption

robust housing

Disadvantages:

rather unsuitable for transport

a bit expensive

1 TB Western Digital My Passport Ultra

Chic design of the metal housing with a PC look, fast data transfer and maximum protection – the Western Digital My Passport Ultra external hard drive offers all of this in one storage solution. The supplied WD backup software ensures that data can be easily restored if necessary: ​​the backup is automatically created hourly, daily or monthly, as required. The manufacturer’s WD Discovery feature is also one of the advantages of this model, which ensures the import and management of social media and cloud storage. Password protection and compatibility with the Xbox and PlayStation 4 are just as practical. The external hard drive is available with different storage capacities from one to five TB.

Advantages:

relatively fast data transfer

additional password protection

Compatible with Xbox and PS4

3 year manufacturer guarantee

Disadvantages:

Software partly outdated, requires updates

USB connector wears out / loosens easily

1 TB Intenso Memory Drive

The Memory Drive convinces with a lot of storage space and fast transfer rates. Furthermore, the small format and the elegant look make this external hard drive a popular companion in the office and leisure area. The fast USB connection secures all private and business data in the shortest possible time. Plug-and-play means the device can be used immediately. An installation is not necessary.

Advantages:

Plug-and-play saves time-consuming installation

Storage bag included

almost silent in operation

Power supply is secured via USB connection

Disadvantages:

USB cables with 45 centimeters are often too short for various connections

a bit slow

2 TB WD Elements

The WD Elements hard drive with two TB of storage is small and compact. The USB interface delivers fast data exchange at 5 Gbit/s. The hard drive is installed in no time and is initially formatted for the Windows operating system, but can also be reformatted for the Mac. The simple housing offers reliable protection and shock resistance. Thanks to its compact size and low weight, it fits in any backpack.

Advantages:

fast data transfer

easy installation

formatted for Windows and reformattable for Mac

Disadvantages:

no encryption available

2TB Toshiba Canvio Gaming

Toshiba is known for high-performance external hard drives for a small budget. The storage device, which is optimized for storing games, also convinces with its price and fast data transfer. The Toshiba Canvio Gaming hard drive is also the absolute insider tip for gaming fans, which according to the manufacturer can store up to 50 of the latest game releases on two TB. The design is simple, the focus is above all on functionality – handy design, accessible software and a practical always-on mode, thanks to which the hard drive starts immediately in the next gaming session. The hard drive is also available with storage capacities of one to four TB: for creating an exquisite game library according to your own preferences.

Advantages:

handy design

solid data transfer performance

optimized for storing games and videos

Advantages:

no hardware encryption

a bit slow

4 TB Toshiba Canvio Flex

A versatile talent: The Toshiba Canvio Flex external hard drive is compatible with Macs and Windows PCs as well as tablets and offers a brilliant performance when transferring data across devices. It offers secure data transfer without reformatting when switching from one device to another. If you travel a lot and need your data to be at hand at all times, this portable storage solution is an affordable recommendation. It is also optionally available with a smaller storage capacity of one TB or two TB. Thanks to the cable included in the scope of delivery, the connection succeeds immediately. The design is simple and has a reserved metallic look.

Advantages:

enormous storage capacity

Transfer rates at a very high level

cheap price

3 year manufacturer guarantee

Disadvantages:

no hardware encryption

Frequent bugs possible

8 TB WD Black

For less than 200 euros, gamers in particular can get an external hard drive with the Western Digital Black, which offers an enormous amount of additional memory. A large game library is no longer a problem. With its transmission rate of 250 Mbit/s, it is pleasantly fast. Practical: Thanks to two USB ports, gaming accessories such as controllers can be easily connected and charged. This model is compatible with PC, Playstation 4 and Playstation 5 as well as Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

Advantages:

fast data transfer

Compatible with PC, Playstation and Xbox

low operating volume

2 USB ports for charging gaming accessories

Disadvantages:

no encryption available

expensive

Depending on the requirements and use, it does not always have to be an expensive external hard drive. If you only want to save a few pictures and save money for a cloud, you will be happy with a model like the external hard drive from Intenso. If you have a lot of data or regular large backups, it is also worth investing in an external hard drive with a particularly high transfer rate, such as the models from Buffalo or Western Digital. The Western Digital My Passport even offers automatic backups. Gamers who need more space for their game collection will find the right model in the Toshiba Canvio Gaming or the Western Digital Black.