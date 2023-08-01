The Aiseek platform is born, document management with AI

In mid-July, the Aiseek platform made its debut, the first to use AI for effective and highly indexed document management.

The platform searches, finds and navigates documents using artificial intelligence systems and advanced semantic search. In detail, starting from a normal one string of research, it is possible to access the entire document archive of the working group. And this wherever the documents are: from e-mail to the local folder or in any cloud storage service.

The fully customizable platform is able to index the entire database based on the training of the neural network used and to keep it updated in real time. By automatically accepting any changes or additions relating to documents and without requesting any changes in the way the company manages them. Once the documents have been indexed and analyzed, the platform, thanks to the advanced semantic search, is able to understand the concepts and contents. And based on these generate a series of automatic search filters: therefore not only with reference to subjects, places and dates, but also to actual concepts recognized by the platform.

Furthermore, Aiseek is able to automatically classify documents, without the need for tags or manual reorganization of documents and based on customized criteria chosen by the company. A law firm, for example, may decide to train the algorithm to recognize and sort out different types of contracts, opinions or procedural documents. It is also possible to interact with the platform and ask free questions about the content of individual documents.

Data management takes place in total security. Indeed the data transfer activity is encrypted, as well as the interactions between the platform back-end and the web application that allows it to be managed. It is also possible to anonymize documents thanks to the algorithm that recognizes sensitive data and automatically allows you to download a copy of the file in which this data is omitted.

The platform is distributed in software-as-a-service mode, via subscription. The price list provides for customization that takes into account the amount of data and the number of users who need to access it. Further developments are expected in the coming months in order to make Aiseek a point of reference for those who intend to manage large masses of documents and query them quickly and easily.

Luca Canevello, CEO of Aiseek

We are very happy to announce the launch of Aiseek on the market. We have been working on this project for over 2 years with the contribution of many professionals to whom we would like to thank them for all the work done. Our adventure began, as often happens, with an intuition: that there could be a quicker and easier way to navigate the sentences contained in the various databases using artificial intelligence. The turning point was thinking about applying our algorithms to the know-how of a work group made up of several people. For example in relation to documents produced, processed, analyzed and stored by a law firm or by an internal legal department of some large company. We therefore aimed to develop a system that could work on important masses of documents even if not previously ordered or cataloged and which could, among other things, simulate a cataloging to facilitate the search for documents, notions and information.