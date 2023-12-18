Home » The appearance of the fantasy Pokémon Meloetta “Blue Disk” in “Pokémon Vermillion/Purple” pays homage to “Black/White” and triggers hot discussion among players – Game Base
In a nod to the beloved “Pokémon Black/White”, the highly anticipated appearance of Meloetta “Blue Disk” in “Pokémon Vermilion/Purple” has sparked discussions among players about the second part of the hidden treasure in Zone Zero. This new addition to the game has certainly grabbed the attention of Pokémon enthusiasts worldwide.

But the excitement doesn’t stop there. Sina Hong Kong has announced that new costume items inspired by the costumes in “Pokémon Vermilion/Purple Zero: The Secret Treasure Part 2: Blue Disc” are set to make their debut. The anticipation for these new costume items is sky high, as players look forward to enhancing their gaming experience.

Adding to the thrill, Pokémon GO has also announced that the “Pokémon Vermilion/Purple” additional DLC “Zero Treasure Part 2: Blue Disc” content is available for early access. This early access allows players to dive into the new content and explore all that it has to offer.

Bahamut Video Game Information Station has joined in on the celebration, hailing the arrival of the “Pokémon Vermilion/Purple” DLC “Blue Disk”. Not only is the new content available, but new dress-up props have also been launched, adding another layer of excitement to the gaming experience.

Furthermore, Pokémon GO has made an exciting announcement that players can get the game base for free, further fueling the anticipation and enthusiasm for the new content.

Overall, the release of the “Pokémon Vermilion/Purple” DLC “Blue Disk” has sent ripples of excitement throughout the Pokémon gaming community. With new costume items, early access to the DLC, and free game base access, players are eagerly diving into the new content and exploring everything it has to offer.

