Balcony power plants are currently very much in vogue. More and more manufacturers want to benefit from this and offer their own solutions. Not only balcony power plants, but also suitable battery storage, which enable you to have a power supply even at night. The EcoFlow PowerStream works even better than initially expected.

In mid-April, EcoFlow PowerStream appeared for the first time. The company known from power stations wants to enter the market with balcony power stations and has come up with a really brilliant idea. With a special inverter, not only should energy be fed into the home network from solar cells, but also from a suitable power station.

This is how EcoFlow PowerStream really works

Not much was known about the exact way PowerStream works. That has now changed, as several videos from an EcoFlow event have surfaced that reveal many details. The company’s solution is really very smart (look at EcoFlow).

First of all, you can simply use an EcoFlow power station. This has the huge advantage that you don’t just buy the battery storage for the sole purpose of the balcony power plant, but for the Use the solar generator for camping and the like can.

can. You can also access the stored energy even if the power goes out . Then it is not fed into the home network because it is forbidden in Germany with an inverter if the network frequency is no longer recognized. But you can tap the electricity directly from the power station. There are several sockets and USB ports available.

. Then it is not fed into the home network because it is forbidden in Germany with an inverter if the network frequency is no longer recognized. But you can tap the electricity directly from the power station. There are several sockets and USB ports available. The PowerStream’s EcoFlow inverter may appear with an output power of 600 watts, but this may change if the law changes in the future unlocked by update to 800 watts are well prepared for the future.

are well prepared for the future. PowerStream also works without connected power station. If you take it with you camping, for example, the system works like a normal balcony power plant without storage.

If you take it with you camping, for example, the system works like a normal balcony power plant without storage. In addition, PowerStream works perfectly together with the Smart Plugs from EcoFlow. You can distribute these to consumers anywhere in the house. If you then switch on the computer, for example, the balcony power plant and the battery provide as much power as is necessary to operate the computer. So you can use the performance optimally.

Especially the latter function is a real benefit. You can set your normal basic consumption in the app, which your household always consumes. But as soon as an additional consumer is switched on, more electricity comes automatically from the storage or from the balcony power plant. If you switch the device off again, the excess energy goes straight back into the battery – a really well thought-out solution.

This is what you need to know about balcony power plants:

Was kostet EcoFlow PowerStream?

I watched a lot of videos from the EcoFlow event and collected all the important information. But all the videos had one thing in common. No price has been mentioned yet. This should only be shared with all the final information for the official announcement. This should happen at the end of May 2023. So we are eagerly awaiting it.

GIGA recommends Popular with GIGA readers

Don’t want to miss any more news about technology, games and pop culture? No current tests and guides? Then follow us on Facebook or Twitter.