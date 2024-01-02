The best free apps to generate texts and images with AI

AI runs faster and faster and in a certain sense so do its users they don’t stand so still anymore. A year ago, when it was launched ChatGptthe only possibility to exploit the capabilities of generative artificial intelligence was to access through a browser and above all a physical keyboard.

Since the major companies developing AI have launched theirs official app, everything changed. You can generate moving texts and images, without having to open a browser window and above all without having to waste time typing your request: now the voice is enough.

In the next three years, from 2024 to 2027, over 1 billion smartphones with generative artificial intelligence similar to ChatGpt on board will end up on the market.

But who doesn’t know if they will be able to get their hands on the next top of the range Samsung – the Galaxy S24, the first device equipped with generative AI developed by the South Korean company – or you don’t have the latest smartphone Google – the Pixel 8 Pro which has just received a taste of Gemini, Mountain View’s most advanced artificial intelligence – or it still can’t wait for the next iPhone – this too, apparently, equipped with a new AI developed directly by Apple – however, it has numerous free apps available to make the most of artificial intelligence even on not very recent smartphones. The important thing is that they have an Android or iOS operating system.

The official generative AI app developed by OpenAI provides a free model, ChatGpt 3.5and a more powerful paid one, called ChatGpt 4. Anyone who is subscribed to ChatGpt Plus (the cost is 20 euros per month plus taxes) can use both models. In any case, you can access through registration: you need a generic email or a Google, Apple or Microsoft account.

The added value of the app, for those who use the “free” version, is that you can use your voice to ask the AI ​​questions: just click on the headphone icon located at the bottom right, near the text bar. Important: you can “converse” with the app in different languages, including Italian.

Those who have access to ChatGpt 4 have further advantages: they can create images starting from a textual description even on the move, and then they can share them with apps such as Instagram or WhatsApp. Furthermore, those registered with ChatGpt Plus can also take advantage of the ability of the AI to “see” and analyze the images submitted to it. On smartphones this operation is very convenient and useful because You can also use your device’s camera to upload images. For example, you can photograph the graph in a book and ask ChatGpt to explain it. Or you can take a photo of a room in the house to get ideas on how to furnish it.

Copilot is Microsoft’s generative artificial intelligence and it is a valid alternative for those who want to try – for free – the most powerful version of ChatGpt. In fact, with Copilot you can access ChatGpt4, the most advanced version of the AI ​​developed by OpenAI, capable of generating texts but also images, and doing so in the most “creative” way possible. The app is free and registration – by creating a Microsoft account – is recommended: in this way conversations with the AI ​​are preserved and valuable information can be retrieved.

The Copilot app also gives you the ability to ask questions by voice. Unlike ChatGpt, Copilot is able to speak the text it has generated with a virtual voice. If you have been asked a question in Italian, you will respond in our language. Furthermore, compared to the “free” version of ChatGpt, Copilot makes available to users web searchthrough the search engine Bing owned by Microsoft. All information provided is accompanied by references to the various sources (i.e. websites) used by the AI.

Another peculiarity of Copilot: it allows, through a plug-in called sun, to create short songs starting from a textual description. The AI ​​does everything: it generates the verses, the musical accompaniment and the voice that interprets the unreleased song.

Poe is a platform created by Adam D’Angeloone of the board members of OpenAI as well the founder of Quora. It can be accessed through registration – also in this case you need an email or a Google or Apple account – and can be used for free.

The peculiarity of Poe is that it brings together, on a single app, all the main generative artificial intelligences in circulation, even those that do not have a specific interface – such as Llama 2 by Meta – and those that are not available in Italycome Claude 2 di Anthropicone of the most powerful AIs because it is capable of managing, if desired, a text equivalent to that of a short novel (ChatGpt 4, however, stops at around 8,000 characters).

In short, Poe is an excellent tool for experimenting with various AIs. Free use, however, is limited to a small number of daily questions and answers. Alternatively there is a subscription plan which costs 29.99 euros per month or 229.99 euros per year.

Among all the apps dedicated to generative AI, the one proposed by Inflection – one of the most influential companies in the world in the field of artificial intelligence development – is the most minimalist. You can access by registering – also through Google, Facebook and Apple accounts – and in fact you get a “personal assistant” ready to answer everyday questions in a polite and kind way. Compared to Copilot and ChatGpt, Pi has no creative ambitions: It can’t generate images, for example. Its creator – Mustafa Suleyman, CEO of inflection and co-founder of DeepMind – conceived this AI as a tool to be more productive. So much so that by clicking on the “Pi” symbol near the bar reserved for text, you access the “ProductivityPI” mode which helps you carry out various tasks, such as writing an email or transcribing a meeting, or translating a sentence.

The strong point of Pi is its ease of use. It’s a no-nonsense AI, which allows you to stay focused on the task at hand. There is also the possibility of having the AI ​​read the answers it has generated.

If the purpose is not to generate text or images, but instead is to expand your knowledge and better understand a concept or topicthen the Peplexity app does the best job.

Perplexity can be defined an intelligent search engine: understands natural language and uses it to provide its answers. Perplexity can draw on the latest facts to generate its answers. And his ace in the hole is the way in which he “orients” the conversation that follows, independently suggesting three questions that can delve deeper into a certain theme. Sometimes it’s enough to let AI guide you to make unexpected discoveries.

At the bottom, under the bar reserved for the text for asking questions (obviously also in Italian), in addition to the “Home” button which corresponds to the main screen there are two others: “Discover” is similar to Google’s AI of the same name which offers all user news based on his interests; “Library” is the section that stores all the searches carried out in the past with Perplexity. To use this “library”, however, you need to register – for free – using a generic email or a Google or Apple account.

You can use your voice – by clicking on the icon representing a microphone – to ask questions to the AI, but in the case of Perplexity you only get written answers.

Share this: Facebook

X

